Former East Bengal, Mohun Bagan Goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya Retires From Football After 20-Year Career

Arindam Bhattacharya retires from professional football after 20 years
He courted success with clubs like Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, and ATK
He won the ISL title in 2019-20 and the Golden Glove award
Veteran India goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya on Saturday, November 21, announced his retirement from professional football, bringing the curtains down on a career spanning nearly two decades across the I-League, Indian Super League (ISL), and national team.
During his glittering career, Arindam had turned out for prominent clubs, including both the Kolkata giants – Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. His career also includes winning the Golden Glove award.
Arindam Reflects on His Journey
The 35-year-old goalkeeper recalled his journey in an emotional post on Instagram, discussing moving "from the suburbs of Kolkata to the Maidan". He remembered his childhood dream: playing for Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, and facing Bhaichung Bhutia.
"Two decades later, I look back at trophies, battles and scars that tell stories," he wrote. "But more than anything, I see memories, lessons, friendships and gratitude that will stay with me forever." He thanked his coaches, teammates, fans, and family. Arindam said his body was telling him it was time to stop, "but my heart will always live inside those goalposts".
The goalkeeper also paid tribute to his late parents, stating, "If they were here right now, I'd like to think they'd be proud of the man I am today." He also thanked his wife Blossom, describing her love and belief as his "greatest strength".
"I walked into the Kolkata Maidan as a 14-year-old with nothing but a dream and a smile. Today, I walk away with the same smile and a heart full of gratitude, scars and stories that will stay for life," he concluded.
Arindam's Career Achievements
Arindam, a product of the Tata Football Academy, began his senior career with Churchill Brothers. He won the I-League at just 19 years old. He went on to represent Pune City FC, Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City, ATK, and ATK Mohun Bagan.
With ATK, he won the ISL title in the 2019-20 season and subsequently received the Golden Glove award the following season. In 2021, he captained East Bengal, fulfilling a lifelong "family dream".
He also featured in five matches for India and was part of several national team camps during his peak years. After impressing in the Subroto Cup, he earned a call-up from Stephen Constantine to the India U-19 team, featuring for them against Sri Lanka and Myanmar. He later made his India U-23 debut against Afghanistan during the 2009 SAFF Championship in Dhaka.
(With PTI Inputs)