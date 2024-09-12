Football

Mohun Bagan SG Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MBSG Vs MCFC Football Match On TV And Online

Mumbai City FC will go head-to-head against familiar foes Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League 2024-25 season opener at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on Friday, September 13

Mumbai City FC will take on familiar foes Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League 2024-25 season opener at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on Friday, September 13. (More Football News)

The match will be a repeat of the last season’s final, making the opener a mouth-watering clash. Talking about the head-to-head contests, Mumbai City have a clear lead, winning 12 and losing seven out of 26 matches. 

With respect to the Durand Cup 2024, the Mumbai-based franchise entered the tournament with their reserve team, but lost all three contests. 

On the other hand, Mohun Bagan lost to NorthEast United in the final via penalty shootouts, after 2-2 in regulation time.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2024 Live Streaming Details

When is Mohun Bagan SG Vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2024 match?

The Mohun Bagan SG Vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2024 match will be played on Friday, September 13, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata at 7:30 PM.

Where to watch Mohun Bagan SG Vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2024 match?


All the Indian Super League matches will be telecast live on Sports 18 and will also be available for live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Indian Super League 2024-25 Squad

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Syed Zahid Hussain Bukhari

Defenders: Alberto Rodriguez, Asish Rai, Dippendu Biswas, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Tom Aldred, Amandeep Vrish Bhan

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Glan Peter Martins, Abhishek Dhananjaya Suryavanshi, Greg Stewart, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh

Forwards: Dimitrios Petratos, Jason Cummings, Jamie Maclaren, Suhail Ahmed Bhat

Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 Squad

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, TP Rehnesh, Ahan Prakash

Defenders: Mehtab Singh, Thaer Krouma, Tiri, Valpuia, Nathan Asher Rodrigues, Halen Nongtdu, Akash Mishra, Sanjeev Stalin, Sahil Panwar, Hardik Bhatt.

Midfielders: Yoell van Nieff, Jayesh Rane, Franklin Robin Nazareth, Hitesh Sharma, Gyamar Nikum, Noufal P.N, Jon Toral, Brandon Fernandes, Jeremy Manzoro.

Forwards: Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Pratap Singh, Nikolas Karelis, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Ayush Chhikara

