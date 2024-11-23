Football

Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2024-25: Mariners Secure 3-0 Victory Over Men Of Steel

This victory saw The Mariners climb to the top of the Indian Super League 2024-25 points table

Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Indian Super League PTI
Mohun Bagan celebrating the victory. Photo: File
Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-0 in the Indian Super League 2024-25 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, November 23. (Highlights | More Football News)

This victory saw The Mariners climb to the top of the Indian Super League 2024-25 points table. With 17 points from eight games, Bengaluru FC sit second, trailing the Kolkata club due to a slightly inferior goal difference.

The victory came through from the goals of Tom Aldred, Liston Colaco, and Jamie Maclaren, marking their fourth win in five matches this season.

The game started slowly, but things heated up in the 15th minute when Aldred gave the Mariners the lead. A Dimitrios Petratos corner caused chaos in Jamshedpur’s box, and while the defense cleared the initial threat, Deepak Tangri’s long-range shot found Alberto Rodriguez.

He controlled it beautifully, setting up Aldred, who made no mistake with his finish.

That goal gave Mohun Bagan a big confidence boost, and they started attacking with more intent. Jamshedpur’s defense, led by Stephen Eze, worked hard to keep Jamie Maclaren, Petratos, and Liston Colaco quiet, but the pressure kept building. Albino Gomes pulled off a couple of sharp saves, but just before halftime, the Mariners struck again.

The second half saw Mohun Bagan in complete control. While Mohammed Sanan tried to spark some life into Jamshedpur with a few darting runs, Pronay Halder had a tough day in midfield, losing possession at key moments.

The Mariners sealed the deal in the 75th minute. Deepak Tangri delivered a perfect ball to Manvir Singh on the right, and he danced past Gomes before unselfishly squaring it to Maclaren, who tapped it into an empty net.

It was a commanding performance from Mohun Bagan, who look like serious contenders as they continue their strong run this season.

