Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score, Indian Super League 2024-25: Subhasish Bose Shown Yellow For Strong Challenge On Javier Siverio | MBSG 1-0 JFC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC are set to face off in the Indian Super League 2024-25 fixture on Saturday, November 23, at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. Get all the live updates right here

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
23 November 2024
23 November 2024
Durand Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final: Mohun Bagan Super Giants players celebrate after winning the 2nd semifinal against Bengaluru FC | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
The Indian Super League 2024-25 clash between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC is set to take place on Saturday, November 23, at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. The Mariners, currently third on the table with 14 points, are looking to bounce back after a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC, sitting seventh with 12 points, are desperate for a win following two heavy defeats. Stay tuned for all the live updates right here
LIVE UPDATES

Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score: 33' Yellow Card

Subhasish Bose (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) is shown a yellow card for a robust challenge on Javier Siverio, earning a booking from the referee.

MBSG 1-0 JFC

Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score: 25' MBSG 1-0 JFC

Is it another goal for the hosts? No, the attempt is saved. Dimitri Petratos fires a right-footed shot from the left side of the box, but it's expertly saved by the goalkeeper.

Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score: 15' GOALLLL - MBSG 1-0 JFC

The crowd erupts with joy as Tom Aldred puts the hosts 1-0 up with a brilliant right-footed volley into the top left corner. After Jamshedpur FC defended the corner, the ball fell to Dimitri Petratos, who quickly crossed it into the crowded box. Aldred stayed alert and slotted it home, giving the home side the lead.

Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score: 12' Missed - MBSG 0-0 JFC

It seems to be tilting in Jamshedpur's favor, but not just yet! Jamshedpur earn a corner and look to capitalize on the set piece, but MBSG’s defense stands strong. Rei Tachikawa unleashes a right-footed shot from over 35 yards out, but it narrowly misses the target.

Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score: 2' Missed - MBSG 0-0 JFC

Within the first two minutes, the hosts earn a free kick, and Alberto rises to meet the curling delivery. However, his header sails over the crossbar.

Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Kick Off

And the game kicks off. Both teams aim to dominate, but the question remains: can Mohun Bagan secure the win and reinforce their position on the points table?

Mohun Bagan Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC Playing XIs

Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: All Set

The players are on the pitch, the crowd is buzzing with excitement, are we ready for the action? Yes, we are.

Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Head-To-Head

Total Matches Played - 8

Mohun Bagan Won - 4

Jamshedpur FC Won - 3

Tied - 1

Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming

The Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC match in the ISL 2024-25 is scheduled for Saturday, November 23, at 7:00 pm IST at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

The match is live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India and is telecast live on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

