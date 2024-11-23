Durand Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final: Mohun Bagan Super Giants players celebrate after winning the 2nd semifinal against Bengaluru FC | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

The Indian Super League 2024-25 clash between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC is set to take place on Saturday, November 23, at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. The Mariners, currently third on the table with 14 points, are looking to bounce back after a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC, sitting seventh with 12 points, are desperate for a win following two heavy defeats. Stay tuned for all the live updates right here

LIVE UPDATES

23 Nov 2024, 08:07:10 pm IST Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score: 33' Yellow Card Subhasish Bose (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) is shown a yellow card for a robust challenge on Javier Siverio, earning a booking from the referee. MBSG 1-0 JFC

23 Nov 2024, 07:57:17 pm IST Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score: 25' MBSG 1-0 JFC Is it another goal for the hosts? No, the attempt is saved. Dimitri Petratos fires a right-footed shot from the left side of the box, but it's expertly saved by the goalkeeper.

23 Nov 2024, 07:50:48 pm IST Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score: 15' GOALLLL - MBSG 1-0 JFC The crowd erupts with joy as Tom Aldred puts the hosts 1-0 up with a brilliant right-footed volley into the top left corner. After Jamshedpur FC defended the corner, the ball fell to Dimitri Petratos, who quickly crossed it into the crowded box. Aldred stayed alert and slotted it home, giving the home side the lead.

23 Nov 2024, 07:45:24 pm IST Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score: 12' Missed - MBSG 0-0 JFC It seems to be tilting in Jamshedpur's favor, but not just yet! Jamshedpur earn a corner and look to capitalize on the set piece, but MBSG’s defense stands strong. Rei Tachikawa unleashes a right-footed shot from over 35 yards out, but it narrowly misses the target.

23 Nov 2024, 07:34:17 pm IST Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score: 2' Missed - MBSG 0-0 JFC Within the first two minutes, the hosts earn a free kick, and Alberto rises to meet the curling delivery. However, his header sails over the crossbar.

23 Nov 2024, 07:32:51 pm IST Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Kick Off And the game kicks off. Both teams aim to dominate, but the question remains: can Mohun Bagan secure the win and reinforce their position on the points table?

23 Nov 2024, 07:30:26 pm IST Mohun Bagan Playing XIs Your Mariners to take on Jamshedpur FC! 💪#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/dYWpqFTRTV — Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) November 23, 2024

23 Nov 2024, 07:28:47 pm IST Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: All Set The players are on the pitch, the crowd is buzzing with excitement, are we ready for the action? Yes, we are.

23 Nov 2024, 07:18:14 pm IST Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Head-To-Head Total Matches Played - 8 Mohun Bagan Won - 4 Jamshedpur FC Won - 3 Tied - 1