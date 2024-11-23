Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score: 33' Yellow Card
Subhasish Bose (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) is shown a yellow card for a robust challenge on Javier Siverio, earning a booking from the referee.
MBSG 1-0 JFC
Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score: 25' MBSG 1-0 JFC
Is it another goal for the hosts? No, the attempt is saved. Dimitri Petratos fires a right-footed shot from the left side of the box, but it's expertly saved by the goalkeeper.
Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score: 15' GOALLLL - MBSG 1-0 JFC
The crowd erupts with joy as Tom Aldred puts the hosts 1-0 up with a brilliant right-footed volley into the top left corner. After Jamshedpur FC defended the corner, the ball fell to Dimitri Petratos, who quickly crossed it into the crowded box. Aldred stayed alert and slotted it home, giving the home side the lead.
Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score: 12' Missed - MBSG 0-0 JFC
It seems to be tilting in Jamshedpur's favor, but not just yet! Jamshedpur earn a corner and look to capitalize on the set piece, but MBSG’s defense stands strong. Rei Tachikawa unleashes a right-footed shot from over 35 yards out, but it narrowly misses the target.
Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score: 2' Missed - MBSG 0-0 JFC
Within the first two minutes, the hosts earn a free kick, and Alberto rises to meet the curling delivery. However, his header sails over the crossbar.
Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Kick Off
And the game kicks off. Both teams aim to dominate, but the question remains: can Mohun Bagan secure the win and reinforce their position on the points table?
Mohun Bagan Playing XIs
Jamshedpur FC Playing XIs
Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: All Set
The players are on the pitch, the crowd is buzzing with excitement, are we ready for the action? Yes, we are.
Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Head-To-Head
Total Matches Played - 8
Mohun Bagan Won - 4
Jamshedpur FC Won - 3
Tied - 1
Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming
The Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC match in the ISL 2024-25 is scheduled for Saturday, November 23, at 7:00 pm IST at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.
The match is live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India and is telecast live on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.