Will Salah Join Messi At Inter Miami? Liverpool Star’s MLS Transfer Rumour Analysed

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah takes a selfie with a fans smartphone as he celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 27, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah takes a selfie with a fans smartphone as he celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 27, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jon Super