Will Salah Join Messi At Inter Miami? Liverpool Star’s MLS Transfer Rumour Analysed

Summary of this article
Mohamed Salah confirmed he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season
Fans speculated about a possible move to Inter Miami to join Lionel Messi
However, MLS rules prevent the transfer due to all three Designated Player slots being occupied
Ever since Mohamed Salah confirmed that he will leave Liverpool as a free agent at the end of this season, there have been intense discussions about where the Egyptian attacker will go next. One of the names that has been floated is Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami, with fans speculating an exciting link-up with Lionel Messi.
Salah has had a topsy-turvy campaign this year and was even dropped at one stage by Liverpool head coach Arne Slot following an astonishing outburst. However, the winger has since been reintegrated into the squad and has scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in 34 games across all competitions.
Despite the drop in form, there was still considerable shock when he announced that he would leave Liverpool in the summer, with the club writing off the final year of his contract. His high salary limits the number of clubs that can afford him, with the Saudi Pro League being an option.
Inter Miami, however, have often snapped up big names available for free in the past. Examples include Blaise Matuidi, Gonzalo Higuain, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and, of course, Lionel Messi. So, fans couldn’t help but wonder if Salah would join those ranks as well.
Salah’s MLS Move Not Happening
At least for now, it seems that Salah is not headed towards the shores of Florida. Even if Inter Miami could afford his salary, MLS rules would prevent the transfer. Currently, MLS teams are allowed three Designated Player (DP) spots.
The Herons have all three of their DP spots occupied by Messi, Rodrigo de Paul, and German Bertrame. And with all three tied to long-term contracts, there’s no scope for an exit to free up space for Salah.
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also quashed the rumours about Salah joining Messi’s side.
“Speaking of Inter Miami, there’s been a lot of noise in England about Mohamed Salah possibly joining Leo Messi there,” Romano said on his YouTube channel. “But… Inter Miami are not in negotiations to sign Mo Salah. Despite reports, despite rumours everywhere, it’s not true. Salah has not opened talks with Inter Miami.”
“The Saudi Pro League, of course, still dream of him. They’ve been trying for two years, and this time they finally have a real shot,” Romano added. “So keep an eye on this – big moves will come, but not from Inter Miami yet.”
Meanwhile, Salah will be focused on recovering from a recent muscle injury, which prevented him from being in Egypt’s squad for the international friendly against Spain on March 31.
When is Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool?
Mohamed Salah has confirmed he will leave Liverpool as a free agent at the end of the 2025‑26 season.
Can Mohamed Salah join Inter Miami in MLS?
No. Despite speculation, Inter Miami cannot sign Mohamed Salah because all three of their Designated Player (DP) slots are already occupied by Lionel Messi, Rodrigo de Paul, and German Bertrame.
Where could Salah join after Liverpool?
The Saudi Pro League remains the most likely destination, with clubs there having pursued him for two years and now finally in position to make a serious offer.