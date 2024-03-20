Football

Massive Manchester City Scare As Erling Haaland Limps Out Of Training For Norway

Erling Haaland was filmed coming off the training pitch with an apparent knock just 12 days before Manchester City's English Premier League clash against title rivals Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium

Stats Perform
March 20, 2024
Norway’s Erling Haaland during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group A match at Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo. Picture date: June 17, 2023.
Erling Haaland has limped out of training while on international duty with Norway. (More Football News)

The Manchester City forward was filmed coming off the training pitch with an apparent knock just 12 days before his club’s Premier League clash against title rivals Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland appeared to be holding part of his leg.

Norway are set to face Czech Republic in a friendly on Friday before hosting Slovakia next week.

Haaland, who has scored 18 goals in the Premier League this season, is leading the race to retain his golden boot.

