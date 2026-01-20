Marseille Vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Warns The Reds Not To Underestimate Hosts

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg warns Liverpool to not take Marseille lightly
Arne Slot's side is currently aiming a direct qualification in UCL knockouts
They will visit Marseille away in the penultimate match of the league stages
Liverpool have been warned not to look past Wednesday's Champions League clash with Marseille, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg saying the Reds will have problems if they do so.
Arne Slot's team topped the 36-team league stage last season but were eliminated in the round of 16, having landed a tricky draw against eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.
They are in the running for automatic qualification to the round of 16 again this term, only sitting outside the top eight on goals scored ahead of their final two matches.
Those games are at the Stade Velodrome and at home to Qarabag, with Marseille likely to provide the sterner test.
Roberto De Zerbi's team also occupy a play-off place at present, sitting 16th in the standings and three points behind Liverpool – a victory would see them leapfrog the Reds.
On the domestic front, Liverpool are still battling to qualify for the 2026-27 Champions League, with a trip to Bournemouth on the horizon on Saturday.
And Hojbjerg – who played in the Premier League for Tottenham and Southampton – is sure Marseille will capitalise on any lack of focus from their visitors.
"When you play in England, people often say it's the best league in the world," the Denmark midfielder told reporters on Tuesday.
"If Liverpool think this weekend's game is more important than tomorrow's, that's their problem. For us, this is very important, just like the one against Angers this weekend.
"Tomorrow, we can say that football will be celebrated. We will see two extraordinary clubs with passion and history, in an extraordinary setting.
"Everyone will come with a smile. I hope that everyone wearing the Marseille jersey and with Marseille blood will leave with a smile."
Marseille have won their last two Champions League games, last winning more consecutively in the competition between October and December 2010 (four).
They also ended a 12-game winless run against English opponents by beating Newcastle United 2-1 in November (previously D3 L9).
The last time they beat two different Premier League sides in the same European campaign was in 2003-04, when they defeated Newcastle and Liverpool in the UEFA Cup.
But De Zerbi does not feel a positive result is the only thing Marseille could take away from the match, saying: "The football preparation is more difficult when you face Liverpool, unlike the mental preparation.
"That's the progress we need to make. We have to think that all matches must be prepared for in the same way, because our history proves that we can win against anyone.
"This match can change the Champions League season, but I don't think you should focus on the result to change a season.
"The most important thing is how you play the match. Even a defeat, like in the Trophee des Champions [against PSG on penalties], can give us a boost."