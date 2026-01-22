Marseille 0-3 Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Arne Slot's Men Win With Ease
Liverpool stand fourth in UEFA Champions League 2025-26 after a 3-0 win at Marseille on Thursday (January 22, 2026). Dominik Szoboszlai's free kick put The Reds ahead in the first half. A Geronimo Rulli own goal doubled the advantage and Cody Gakpo sealed the win that also saw Hugo Ekitike hit the bar and Mohamed Salah miss a golden chance. The victory leaves Arne Slot's team in a strong position to advance to the round of 16, going into its final game at home to Qarabag.
