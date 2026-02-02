Cremonese Vs Inter Milan: Crowd Trouble Halts Serie A Match, Flare Hits Indonesian Goalkeeper
The Italian Serie A 2025-26 matchday 23 clash between Cremonese and Inter Milan at Stadio Giovanni Zini, Cremona, on Sunday (February 1, 2026) had to be halted for a few minutes after home goalkeeper Emil Audero was struck by a flare. The incident happened at the start of the second half, leading to the match being stopped. Audero rolled away in apparent pain, but was able to get up and continue. However, he suffered a cut on his right leg and had hearing issues in his right ear. The 29-year-old Indonesian custodian, who spent the 2023-24 season at Inter, shook his head at the fans before play resumed while the visiting players and coach Cristian Chivu pleaded with the fans to behave. League leaders were 2-0 up at the time, thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez and Piotr Zielinski, and eventually won the match by the same margin to go eight points clear at the top, ahead of city rivals AC Milan, who have a game in hand.
