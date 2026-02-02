Cremonese Vs Inter Milan: Crowd Trouble Halts Serie A Match, Flare Hits Indonesian Goalkeeper

The Italian Serie A 2025-26 matchday 23 clash between Cremonese and Inter Milan at Stadio Giovanni Zini, Cremona, on Sunday (February 1, 2026) had to be halted for a few minutes after home goalkeeper Emil Audero was struck by a flare. The incident happened at the start of the second half, leading to the match being stopped. Audero rolled away in apparent pain, but was able to get up and continue. However, he suffered a cut on his right leg and had hearing issues in his right ear. The 29-year-old Indonesian custodian, who spent the 2023-24 season at Inter, shook his head at the fans before play resumed while the visiting players and coach Cristian Chivu pleaded with the fans to behave. League leaders were 2-0 up at the time, thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez and Piotr Zielinski, and eventually won the match by the same margin to go eight points clear at the top, ahead of city rivals AC Milan, who have a game in hand.

Cremonese Vs Inter Milan Italian soccer Serie A Match-Lautaro Martinez
Inter's Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Cremonese and Inter in Cremona, Italy. | Photo: Alberto Mariani/LaPresse via AP
1/5
Cremonese Vs Inter Milan Italian soccer Serie A Match-Piotr Zielinski
Inter's Piotr Zielinski celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between Cremonese and Inter in Cremona, Italy. | Photo: Alberto Mariani/LaPresse via AP
2/5
Cremonese Vs Inter Milan Italian soccer Serie A Match-Lautaro Martinez
Inter's Lautaro Martinez, right, controls the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Cremonese and Inter in Cremona, Italy. | Photo: Alberto Mariani/LaPresse via AP
3/5
Cremonese Vs Inter Milan Italian soccer Serie A Match-Emil Audero
Cremonese's goalkeeper Emil Audero lies on the pitch after fans throw a flair towards him during the Serie A soccer match between Cremonese and Inter in Cremona, Italy. | Photo: Alberto Mariani/LaPresse via AP
4/5
Cremonese Vs Inter Milan Italian soccer Serie A Match-Emil Audero
Cremonese's goalkeeper Emil Audero lies on the pitch after fans throw a flair towards him during the Serie A soccer match between Cremonese and Inter in Cremona, Italy. | Photo: Alberto Mariani/LaPresse via AP
5/5
Cremonese Vs Inter Milan Italian soccer Serie A Match-Cremoneses goalkeeper Emil Audero
Cremonese's goalkeeper Emil Audero lies on the pitch after fans throw a flair towards him during the Serie A soccer match between Cremonese and Inter in Cremona, Italy. | Photo: Alberto Mariani/LaPresse via AP
