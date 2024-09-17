Football

Man City Vs Arsenal, EPL: Haaland Form Making Gunners 'Laugh', Says Jorginho

Erling Haaland has netted nine goals across Manchester City's first four Premier League games this season - the most any player has scored in the competition's history at this stage

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring against Chelsea
info_icon

Jorginho has said the form of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is making him and his Arsenal team-mates laugh ahead of next weekend's meeting. (More Football News

Haaland netted two more goals for City in Saturday's 2-1 comeback win over Brentford at the Etihad Stadium to maintain his side's perfect start.

That took the striker to nine goals across City's first four Premier League games this season - the most any player has scored in the competition's history at this stage.

Arsenal are the next side tasked with attempting to keep Haaland quiet in next weekend's showdown between the division's top-two sides.

Despite Haaland's superb form to begin the campaign, Jorginho insists Arsenal are unfazed heading into Sunday's battle in Manchester.

"Erling scoring again... it is starting to make us laugh," he said. "We look because we watch all the games and we love the Premier League.

"We watch [City] as well, which is normal. It doesn't get to our head. We need to focus on us and that is what we are trying to do."

Last season's runners-up Arsenal are two points behind early pacesetters City after winning three and drawing one of their opening four matches.

Mikel Arteta's men managed to grind out a 1-0 win in their North London derby with Tottenham at the weekend thanks to a Gabriel header.

Arsenal were without key midfield pair Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, owing to suspension and injury respectively, but still got the job done.

"You learn more about each other," said Jorginho, who replaced Rice in midfield. "Everyone wants to improve and wants the best for the team. 

"When you put the team in first place I think just good things can happen. Keep believing in what you are doing. I think we are on the right way."

Arsenal travel to Atalanta for their opening Champions League game on Thursday, but one eye is undoubtedly on the trip to City three days later.

"If you want to achieve big things you need to have the mentality of trying to win every single game," Jorginho said. 

"That is what we need to do and that is what we want to do. That is what we are trying to do. You need to keep in this way. 

"Keep believing in what you're doing. We are believing in what we are doing and we keep working hard to improve on what we need to improve."

