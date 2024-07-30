Manchester City: Julian Alvarez Unhappy To Be Left Out Of MCFC's 'Important Games'

Julian Alvarez has expressed doubts over his Manchester City future after being left out of 'important games'. (More Football News)
Alvarez played 2,657 minutes in the Premier League for City last season, his most in a single campaign since joining the club in January 2022.
He made 31 starts in the league, though mainly as an attacking midfielder, and in other competitions, including the Champions League and FA Cup, in which the Citizens reached the final, he was often second choice to Erling Haaland.
The Argentinian, who is currently representing his country at the Olympics, admitted his frustration at not getting a chance in big games when asked about his future.
"I haven't stopped to think about what I'm going to do," Alvarez told DIRECTV Sports.
"Last season I was one of the players who played the most minutes in the team.
"But it's true: in the end, in some important games, it's not pleasant to be left out. I will have time to consider my decision.
"I haven't stopped to think things through calmly. Once the Olympic Games are over, I will take the time to reflect on what I want for myself."
Alvarez has scored 36 goals in 103 appearances for City in all competitions, also providing 18 assists.
Arsenal, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in the 24-year-old's signature should he decide to move away from the Etihad.