Luis Suarez To Retire As Uruguay International After World Cup Qualifier Against Paraguay

Luis Suarez made his senior international debut on February 8, 2007 against Colombia and was part of Uruguay's squads in four FIFA World Cups and five Copa America tournaments. He won the continental tournament in 2011

Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez announces his retirement the national team in Montevideo, Uruguay on Monday (September 2, 2024). Photo: AP/Matilde Campodonico
Veteran Uruguay forward Luis Suarez has announced his international retirement at the age of 37. The former Liverpool and Barcelona striker, who is Uruguay's all-time leading goal-scorer with 69 strikes in 142 appearances, will play his last game in Uruguay colours on Saturday (September 7) against Paraguay. (More Football News)

"It hurts to say it, but Friday will be my last match with my country's national team," a tearful Suarez told reporters in a media conference at the Centenario Stadium on Monday, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier versus Paraguay.

"There is no better pride in oneself than knowing when the right moment to retire is, and luckily I am confident that I am retiring from the national team because I want to take a step aside. I am 37 years old and I know that it is very difficult to get to the next World Cup. It comforts me a lot that I can retire and not for my injuries to retire me, or to stop being called up.

"For me individually, it is very helpful for me to want to take that step aside and feel ready. It is difficult because the decision was not easy. But I go with the peace of mind that until the last game I gave my all, and that the flame did not burn out slowly and that is why I made the decision that it should be now," he added.

Suarez made his senior international debut on February 8, 2007 against Colombia and was part of Uruguay's squads in four FIFA World Cups and five Copa America tournaments. He won the continental tournament in 2011.

The striker currently represents Major League Soccer club Inter Miami with his dear friend Lionel Messi and plans to continue his career at the club level. The duo played together at Barcelona between 2014 and 2020. Suarez has also played for Ajax, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Gremio before.

