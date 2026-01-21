Sporting CP Vs PSG, UCL 2025-26: Luis Enrique Sees No Fault In Paris Saint-Germain's Performance

Luis Enrique termed PSG's performance away at Sporting CP in UEFA Champions League as the 'best away game' they have played

Luis Enrique On Sidelines of Sporting CP vs PSG UCL 2025-26 Match
  • Luis Enrique admitted being satisfied with PSG's performance against Sporting CP in UCL

  • Despite losing 2-1, Luis Enrique felt it was 'the best away game' PSG has played

  • PSG will have to win their last match of league stages to secure a direct qualification

Luis Enrique feels his Paris Saint-Germain team delivered their best performance in the Champions League this season, despite going down 2-1 to Sporting CP.

Luis Suarez scored twice, with his winner coming in the 90th minute, as Sporting claimed a memorable victory over the reigning European champions at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

PSG would have ensured their place in the last 16 had they won, but instead they will need to get a positive result against Newcastle United next week to be certain of avoiding the play-offs.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia restored parity for PSG five minutes after Suarez put Sporting ahead in a dramatic finale, yet despite having 28 shots, PSG lacked the cutting edge to claim all three points prior to the late sucker punch. 

"It's the best away game we've played," said Luis Enrique. "I'm very proud of my players. With this mentality, I'm sure we'll go far. The result is disappointing, it's a shame.

"I only saw one team throughout the entire match. We were superior to the opponent, even though they were very good.

"It's disappointing because it's unfair, it's difficult to talk about football right now. Damn football!"

Ousmane Dembele teed up PSG's equaliser and has now been directly involved in 16 goals in his last 17 Champions League games (nine goals, seven assists).

Prior to the match, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was asked about Dembele's contract situation.

Talks are ongoing over a new deal for the 2025 Ballon d'Or winner, though it does not appear a deal is close.

"The club's policy is that there's a salary cap for players, everyone knows it and everyone must respect it," Al-Khelaifi told Canal+. 

"The club is more important than anyone else."

