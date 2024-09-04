Lucy Bronze Aiming For Champions League Glory With Chelsea

Lucy Bronze is targetting Champions League success in her first season at Chelsea. (More Football News)
The Blues are entering a new era under new manager Sonia Bompastor, who led Lyon to the Champions League final last season.
Bronze, though, helped Barca beat Bompastor's team in that clash in Bilbao, claiming the trophy for the fifth time in her career.
The full-back won the Champions League three times with Lyon and twice with Barca, and now wants to make it a sixth with the Blues, who fell short of European glory under Emma Hayes.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Bronze said: "Bringing the Champions League back to this country would be a huge success and would make women's football even better."
And with the standards set by Bompastor, who has won the Champions League three times (twice as a player and once as a manager), and her assistant Camille Abily, Bronze sees no reason why Chelsea cannot get over the line.
"The team's good enough and adding Sonia and Cammy's experience as both coaches and players that have won it is a huge thing," Bronze added.
"They aren't afraid to talk about it and make the demands it takes to get to a final so hopefully this is the year we break that brick wall down.
"She [Bompastor] has very high standards, she's very demanding. I'm laughing but my Lyon team-mates used to play with her and nothing was ever good enough.
"Everything needed to be better, which is why she was one of the best players to ever play for France.
"She's still got a little something now, but it's her standards that will hopefully get this team to the highest level."