Football

Lucy Bronze Aiming For Champions League Glory With Chelsea

Lucy Bronze is targetting Champions League success in her first season at Chelsea

Lucy-Bronze-Chelsea
Lucy Bronze celebrates with the Champions League trophy
info_icon

Lucy Bronze is targetting Champions League success in her first season at Chelsea. (More Football News)

The Blues are entering a new era under new manager Sonia Bompastor, who led Lyon to the Champions League final last season.

Bronze, though, helped Barca beat Bompastor's team in that clash in Bilbao, claiming the trophy for the fifth time in her career.

The full-back won the Champions League three times with Lyon and twice with Barca, and now wants to make it a sixth with the Blues, who fell short of European glory under Emma Hayes.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Bronze said: "Bringing the Champions League back to this country would be a huge success and would make women's football even better."

And with the standards set by Bompastor, who has won the Champions League three times (twice as a player and once as a manager), and her assistant Camille Abily, Bronze sees no reason why Chelsea cannot get over the line.

"The team's good enough and adding Sonia and Cammy's experience as both coaches and players that have won it is a huge thing," Bronze added.

"They aren't afraid to talk about it and make the demands it takes to get to a final so hopefully this is the year we break that brick wall down.

"She [Bompastor] has very high standards, she's very demanding. I'm laughing but my Lyon team-mates used to play with her and nothing was ever good enough.

"Everything needed to be better, which is why she was one of the best players to ever play for France.

"She's still got a little something now, but it's her standards that will hopefully get this team to the highest level."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Youngster Hull Set For England Test Debut Against Sri Lanka
  2. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I Live Scores: Scots Eyeing A Decent Score Against The Mighty Aussies In Edinburgh
  3. Rahul Dravid Set To Return To Rajasthan Royals As Head Coach, Sangakkara To Stay As Director
  4. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Squads, Groups, Schedule, Fixtures, How To Watch - All You Need To Know
  5. ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan Drop To 8th Place After Series Loss Against Bangladesh
Football News
  1. Women's Super League Preview: Sonia Bompastor - New Era At Chelsea, And New WSL Champion?
  2. Nations League: Grealish Can Expect Frosty Dublin Reception, Claims Ireland's Robinson
  3. Lucy Bronze Aiming For Champions League Glory With Chelsea
  4. Nations League: Disappointed Maatsen Willing To Wait For Maiden Netherlands Cap
  5. Mumbai City FC Join Hands With Etihad Airways, Announce Multi-Year Sponsorship Deal
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Zverev Laments 'Terrible' Performance In Fritz Defeat
  2. Frances Tiafoe Ensures American Representation In US Open Final For First Time Since 2006
  3. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Olympic Champion Zheng Qiwen To Storm Into Semis
  4. US Open 2024: Emma Navarro, Aryna Sabalenka Enter Women's Singles Semifinals - In Pics
  5. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers On Ballot For 2025 International Tennis Hall of Fame
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Will Bhupinder Singh Hooda Be The Last Dynast of Haryana?
  2. Amid IC-814 Row, A Look At India's Biggest Plane Hijacks
  3. Day In Pics: September 04, 2024
  4. From Mithila Folk to Modern Art: Sanju Das Paints Women's Dreams and Desires
  5. Manipur: Kuki History Struggles To Break Out Of Colonial Tropes And Majoritarianism
Entertainment News
  1. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
  2. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  4. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  5. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
US News
  1. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  2. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  3. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  4. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  5. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
World News
  1. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  2. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Announces 'October Christmas' After Issuing Arrest Warrant For Main Rival
  3. Pope Urges Indonesia To Live Up To Promise Of 'Harmony In Diversity', Fight Extremism
  4. US Accident: 4 Indians Charred To Death In Texas Multi-Car Crash
  5. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Resigns Ahead Of Expected Govt Shake-Up
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: US Lays Terrorism Charges On Hamas Leaders, Norway Looks To Divest From Israel
  2. ‘Jammu & Kashmir Will Get Its Statehood Back For Sure’: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
  3. Israel's War On Gaza: Protests Erupt As Israelis Demand Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Sculptor, Gadkari Calls For Use Of Stainless Steel
  6. Maharashtra: Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl; Coaching Centre Vandalized On Protest
  7. Paris Paralympics Day 6: Who Won Yesterday, Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Medal Tally
  8. India At Paris Paralympics Day 7 LIVE Updates: Sachin Khilari Wins Silver In Men's Shot Put; Amisha Rawat Finishes 14th; Bhavinaben Patel Loses In QFs