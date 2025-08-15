Liverpool Vs Bournemouth Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 1 EPL Fixture In India

Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League: Get live streaming details and a preview for the Matchday 1 fixture between Liverpool and Bournemouth on Saturday, 16 August at Anfield

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: minal tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Liverpool Vs Bournemouth Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 1 Fixture
PL champions Liverpool welcome Gunners at Anfield. Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • EPL 2025-26 kicks off with Liverpool hosting Bournemouth at Anfield; Liverpool are defending champions

  • Liverpool had a mixed pre-season, including a Community Shield loss to Crystal Palace; emotions high due to Diogo Jota’s passing

  • Bournemouth had a strong pre-season with wins and draws but also losses, highlighting challenges ahead

Liverpool will start their English Premier League (EPL) title defence with a home fixture against Bournemouth, who finished 9th the previous season, at Anfield on Friday (August 15, 2025). Watch the Liverpool vs Bournemouth EPL football match live today.

The Reds had a mixed preseason run. Arne Slot's team beat Preston and Athletic Club, but lost to AC Milan. Also in the curtain raiser, the FA Community Shield, they were beaten by Crystal Palace on penalties.

But Liverpool, in the competitive setting, are an altogether beast. At home, in front of an expected crowd, they would love to hit the ground running. After all, this is the season opener, and they are the defending champions. The outing will be an emotional one for the hosts as they are still dealing with the tragic death of Diogo Jota.

Bournemouth started their pre-season with wins against Hibernian and Bristol City, then opened the Premier League Summer Series campaign with a 3-0 win over Everton. But defeats against Manchester United and West Ham United served as a harsh reality check for Andoni Iraola's side. They, however, played out two draws against Real Sociedad to end the pre-season run.

Liverpool Vs Bournemouth: Head-To-Head Record

Tonight's match will be the 25th meeting between Liverpool and Bournemouth. Liverpool lead Bournemouth 19-2 in the head-to-head record, and the last clashes witnessed the Reds score 16 goals, including two in a League Cup encounter.

For the Cherries, both their wins against Liverpool were in the Premier League: 4-3 in December 2016, and 1-0 in March 2023. 

Last season, Liverpool completed a league double over Bournemouth. Luis Diaz scored a two-minute brace in the 3-0 win at Anfield, and in the return leg, Mohamed Salah scored a double in the 2-0 win.

Liverpool Vs Bournemouth, Premier League Matchday 1: Live Streaming

When to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League Matchday 1 fixture?

The Liverpool vs Bournemouth, English Premier League Matchday 1 fixture will be played on Saturday, 16 August at 12:30 am IST.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League Matchday 1 fixture?

The Liverpool vs Bournemouth English Premier League 2025-26 clash will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and available for streaming on the JioHotstar platform in India. In the UK, fans can catch the fixture live on Sky Sports.

