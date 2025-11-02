Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa, English Premier League: Salah Equals Rooney Record As Reds End Losing Run

Mohamed Salah matched Wayne Rooney's English Premier League record for goal involvements as Liverpool beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Anfield

Liverpool vs Aston Villa match report English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 10
Mohamed Salah celebrates with his Liverpool team-mates after scoring against Aston Villa in English Premier League 2025-26.
  • Liverpool broke four-game losing streak with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa

  • Mohamed Salah scored his 250th Liverpool goal, matching Wayne Rooney's record

  • Liverpool are third in Premier League table, 7 points behind Arsenal

Mohamed Salah equalled Wayne Rooney's single-club record for Premier League goal involvements as Liverpool ended their losing run with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa.

Having lost four straight league games, Liverpool knew another defeat would ensure they finished the weekend in the bottom half of the table, while they had also been unceremoniously dumped out of the EFL Cup by Crystal Palace in midweek.

And Arne Slot's side had to survive an early onslaught at a nervy Anfield, where Morgan Rogers cut inside to strike the post just five minutes in.

Rogers then saw a second effort repelled by Giorgi Mamardashvili, who also had to prevent a deflected Matty Cash cross from creeping into the top-right corner.

At the other end, Hugo Ekitike nodded Dominik Szoboszlai's deep cross home in the 43rd minute, though the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

But there would be no reprieve for Villa one minute into first-half stoppage time. Emiliano Martinez's terrible pass out from the back evaded Pau Torres and fell kindly for Salah, who slotted into an empty net to score his 250th goal for Liverpool in all competitions.

Torres would then have a role to play in Liverpool's second goal in the 58th minute, as Ryan Gravenberch's shot deflected off the Spaniard and beat Martinez.

Salah was denied a simple close-range finish by Ian Maatsen's clearance, while Ross Barkley lifted over on the turn for Villa, who never seriously threatened a comeback.

The result leaves Liverpool third in the table ahead of Sunday's matches, seven points behind leaders Arsenal, while Villa are three points back in 11th. 

Data Debrief: Salah ties Rooney in crucial win

Salah has now scored 250 goals for Liverpool in all competitions, becoming only the third Reds player to reach that figure, after Ian Rush (346) and Roger Hunt (285).

Few of those goals have come easier than his latest strike, as he side-footed home first-time after Martinez's pass fell straight to him.

The Egyptian is now up to 276 Premier League goal involvements for Liverpool (188 goals, 88 assists), with Wayne Rooney for Manchester United the only other player to reach that figure for a single club in the competition. 

Liverpool looked far more assured after taking the lead, and they are now unbeaten in their last 106 Premier League games at Anfield after scoring first (96 wins, 10 draws), last losing after striking first against Palace in April 2017.

Villa, meanwhile, have scored just nine goals in 10 Premier League games this season, the fewest by an Unai Emery team after 10 matches of any campaign in Europe's top five leagues.

