Liverpool 2-0 Villa, Premier League: Arne Slot's LFC Finally Claim Victory

Liverpool’s defense of the title has been shaken by a four-game losing run that has left it playing catch-up with Arsenal. A home game against an Aston Villa team that beat Manchester City last week presented another serious challenge and when Morgan Rogers hit the post early in the match, the home crowd might have feared the worst. That was until a misplaced pass by Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez gifted Salah the opening goal in first-half stoppage time. His 250th for the club was one of the easiest - sliding a first-time shot into an open net. Salah became only the third Liverpool player to reach that landmark - joining club greats Roger Hunt and Ian Rush.

Photo
Updated on:
English Premier League Soccer 2025-26 Liverpool vs Aston Villa match photos_Mohamed Salah
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah applauds fans at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Aston Villa in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
1/9
English Premier League Soccer 2025-26 Liverpool vs Aston Villa match photos_John McGinn
Aston Villa's John McGinn, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Conor Bradley during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Aston Villa in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
2/9
English Premier League Soccer 2025-26 Liverpool vs Aston Villa match photos_Mohamed Salah
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, centre, in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Aston Villa in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
3/9
English Premier League Soccer 2025-26 Liverpool vs Aston Villa match photos_Ryan Gravenberch
Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Aston Villa in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
4/9
English Premier League Soccer 2025-26 Liverpool vs Aston Villa match photos_Dominik Szoboszlai
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Aston Villa in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
5/9
English Premier League Soccer 2025-26 Liverpool vs Aston Villa match photos_Mohamed Salah
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Aston Villa in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
6/9
English Premier League Soccer 2025-26 Liverpool vs Aston Villa match photos_Evann Guessand
Aston Villa's Evann Guessand challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Andrew Robertson, bottom, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Aston Villa in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
7/9
English Premier League Soccer 2025-26 Liverpool vs Aston Villa match photos_Morgan Rogers
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, centre, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Aston Villa in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
8/9
English Premier League Soccer 2025-26 Liverpool vs Aston Villa match photos_Morgan Rogers
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers makes an attempt to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Aston Villa in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
9/9
English Premier League Soccer 2025-26 Liverpool vs Aston Villa match photos_Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Aston Villa in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
