Liverpool 2-0 Villa, Premier League: Arne Slot's LFC Finally Claim Victory
Liverpool’s defense of the title has been shaken by a four-game losing run that has left it playing catch-up with Arsenal. A home game against an Aston Villa team that beat Manchester City last week presented another serious challenge and when Morgan Rogers hit the post early in the match, the home crowd might have feared the worst. That was until a misplaced pass by Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez gifted Salah the opening goal in first-half stoppage time. His 250th for the club was one of the easiest - sliding a first-time shot into an open net. Salah became only the third Liverpool player to reach that landmark - joining club greats Roger Hunt and Ian Rush.
