Liverpool Vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, Premier League: Arne Slot's Reds Out To End Losing Streak Against Villains

Virgil van Dijk urges unity among Liverpool squad

Welcome to tonight's final English Premier League fixture as Liverpool gear up to face Aston Villa for their upcoming EPL clash at Anfield. The Reds are on a bad run of form and really need a victory to revitalize their season. As for Aston Villa, Unai Emery's side are in a purple patch, and could look to stun the Reds faithful. Catch the play-by-play updates from the matchday 10 fixture at Anfield, between Liverpool and Aston Villa right here, on November 1, 2025

2 Nov 2025, 01:38:13 am IST Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Morgan Rogers Hits Post Early danger signs for the Reds as AVFC build up an attack and their attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers has a pop from the penalty area and his shot hits the post. Liverpool 0-0 Aston Villa 6'

2 Nov 2025, 01:31:58 am IST Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: KO We're under way at Anfield. Liverpool 0-0 Aston Villa 1'

2 Nov 2025, 01:30:06 am IST Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: KO Players are out in the middle as the iconic 'You'll never walk alone' blurts out at Anfield. How the LFC players need that. However, before that, we will have a minute's silence for Remembrance Day.