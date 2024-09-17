Football

Liverpool Vs AC Milan: Slot Doubles Down On Selection Policy Ahead Of Champions League Opener

After starting his Liverpool tenure with three wins from three, Slot's side were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest last weekend upon their return from the international break

Liverpool-ac-milan-football
Arne Slot responded to criticism of his team selection at Liverpool
info_icon

Arne Slot hit back at critics following his first defeat as Liverpool head coach but is relishing his first Champions League game in charge of the Reds against Milan. (More Football News)

After starting his Liverpool tenure with three wins from three, Slot's side were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest last weekend upon their return from the international break. 

It marked the Dutchman's first loss since replacing Jurgen Klopp, with Forest securing their first triumph at Anfield since 1969. 

Slot named an unchanged team for the fourth consecutive game since taking over at Liverpool against Forest, with many questioning his decision to do so. 

But speaking ahead of their encounter at the San Siro on Tuesday, Slot doubled down on his selection policy during his early tenure on Merseyside. 

Milan head coach, Paulo Fonseca - null
Milan's Venezia Win A Boost For Liverpool And Inter Clashes, Says Fonseca

BY Stats Perform

"If rotation would be the reason why you didn't win a game, then last Saturday probably wouldn't be the first game I lost in 2024," Slot said. 

"It's too simple to put this loss on rotation, I think it was because too many players didn't reach their normal level. The playing style of the opponent made it really difficult.

"When you don't win, you try and look at as many possible reasons why, but I preferred to look back at what we did well and what we didn't do well.

"We could have done a lot better in things that were not related to rotation, but again it's not possible to say what would have happened if I did rotate.

"Now I can do something about rotation in the upcoming games but before the weekend they were with the national team.

"For me this loss didn't have anything to do with rotation, it was the opponent and too many players not bringing what they can bring."

Slot takes charges of his first game in the Champions League as Liverpool boss, but has struggled in the competition away from home. 

The Dutchman has lost all three of his away games in the tournament, with each of those coming in the group stage with Feyenoord last season.  

However, Slot's former side did have the second-best shot differential away from home in last season’s group stage (+19 – 48 for and 29 against), while only Man City (24) faced fewer shots on the road.

The fixture will also come on Slot's 46th birthday, with the Liverpool head coach hopeful of getting the perfect present from his players.

"I think it is the first time that my birthday is not so important tomorrow!', Slot said.

"It's a big game also for me, but it's a big game for us too because it's the first game [of the Champions League] and it's the next game and the next game is always the most important one, as you know.

"But because of the history that these two teams have and the venue where it's played in - it's one to look forward to."

Slot was also able to provide an update on Federico Chiesa, who is yet to feature since his switch from Juventus in the transfer window. 

Chiesa offers Slot an experienced option against the Serie A side, having notched seven goal involvements (three goals and four assists) in the 13 games he has played against Milan. 

But the Dutchman confirmed that any involvement for the Italy international will likely be from the bench. 

Paulo Fonseca said his Milan side would have to be defensively perfect to beat Liverpool on Tuesday - null
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool Opener A Chance To Show AC Milan Progression, Says Paulo Fonseca

BY Stats Perform

"He is, for the first time, in our team selection," Slot said. 

"And since I said it's the first time he's in our team selection it would be a big surprise for him and for everyone if he would start tomorrow.

"I don’t think you should expect that he starts but he can make a few minutes for the first time tomorrow if we need him. That is something we will see tomorrow.

"For the first time with us and don’t expect him to be there in the starting line-up because he has been with Juve training on his own for a long time.

"It is too early for him to play 90, but hopefully he can make his first minutes in the upcoming fixtures."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Arjun Tendulkar Takes Nine Wickets For Goa CA XI In KSCA Invitational Tournament
  2. Barbados Royals Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch BR Vs SKN Match
  3. India Vs Bangladesh Test Preview: Rohit Sharma's Men Bask In Chennai Sun During Their Third Training Session - Watch
  4. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 1st SL Vs NZ Test On TV And Online
  5. Bangladesh Tour Of India 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads, Head-To-Head Record Of IND Vs BAN
Football News
  1. Birmingham 3-1 Wrexham: Stansfield Brace Earns Hosts Hollywood Derby Win
  2. Liverpool Vs AC Milan: Slot Doubles Down On Selection Policy Ahead Of Champions League Opener
  3. Ballon D'Or Winner Aitana Bonmati Extends Barcelona Women Stay
  4. FC Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. UEFA Champions League: Vincent Kompany Dreaming Of Leading Bayern Munich To UCL Final
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  2. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  3. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  4. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  5. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
Hockey News
  1. MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024: Schedule, Teams, Prize Money And All Details
  2. Pakistan Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd-4th Place Match
  3. India Vs China Final Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Who Is Wang Caiyu? The Great Wall Of China At Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. India Vs South Korea Semifinal, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: IND Set-Up China Final Clash After KOR Humbling

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Arvind Kejriwal Likely To Resign Today, Key AAP Meeting To Decide New Delhi CM Pick
  2. RG Kar: Mamata Listens To Doctors; Top Cops, Health Officials To Be Removed; Medics Rejoice Victory
  3. Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls: How Parties Fared In Previous Years
  4. SC To Continue Hearing RG Kar Hospital Rape-Murder Case Today | What Has Happened So Far
  5. Amit Shah Vows To “Bury Terrorism” As BJP Targets Dynasty Politics In Jammu and Kashmir
Entertainment News
  1. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  2. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  3. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  4. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  5. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
US News
  1. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  2. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  3. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  4. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  5. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
World News
  1. Massive Flooding In Central Europe
  2. Europe Floods: Several Dead In Poland, Czech Republic, Romania And More As Storm Boris Wreaks Havoc
  3. Papua New Guinea: At Least 20 People Were Killed In Violence Among Illegal Miners, Says UN
  4. Myanmar: Typhoon Yagi Kills Over 70, Casualty Count Expected To Rise
  5. Explosion In Germany's Cologne Sparks ‘Major’ Police Operation
Latest Stories
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 5th Place Play-off Highlights: JPN Seal The Victory With A Shootout Win
  2. Pakistan Vs China Semifinal Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Into Final After Shoot-out Win Over PAK
  3. India Vs South Korea Semifinal, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: IND Set-Up China Final Clash After KOR Humbling
  4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Series In UAE: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  5. Daily Horoscope, September 16, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. India At Chess Olympiad, Round 5: Men Post Fifth Straight Win; Women Beat Kazakhstan
  7. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs