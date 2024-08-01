Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal: Mohamed Salah And Fabio Carvalho Strikes Edge Reds To Victory

Arne Slot's winning start in charge of Liverpool continued as goals from Mohamed Salah and Fabio Carvalho earned them a 2-1 win over Arsenal at Lincoln Financial Field. (More Football News)
Kai Havertz pulled one back for the Gunners before half-time, but they struggled to find an equaliser in front of the record crowd on Wednesday.
Despite Arsenal's bright start, Salah put the Reds in front, beating Karl Hein from close range as he drilled a low effort into the bottom-left corner after just 13 minutes.
Diogo Jota arguably should have doubled their lead, but instead struck the post before Carvalho latched onto Harvey Elliott's chipped cross to volley in a second.
Martin Odegaard then intercepted a loose pass in the box to set up Havertz for a sweeping finish to half the deficit five minutes before the break.
And though Mikel Arteta's side dictated the play in the second half, having seven shots to Liverpool's two, they could not find a way past Caoimhin Kelleher.
Data Debrief: Slot's Reds edge it
In some ways, it was a game of two halves, with Liverpool's dominance in the first half getting the job done.
They had eight shots in the first 45 minutes, with Elliott the difference as he got both assists and set Jota up before he hit the frame of the goal.