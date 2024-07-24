English Premier League: Mohammed Salah Among Arne Slot's Liverpool Squad Ahead Of US Tour

Mohamed Salah headlined Liverpool's initial 28-man squad for their pre-season tour to the United States as Arne Slot continues his preparations for the upcoming campaign. (More Football News)
Salah, who scored 25 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions last season, chose not to feature for Egypt at the Paris Olympics in order to be ready for the new season.
Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, and Jarell Quansah are among the other notable names included, having made 74 Premier League appearances under Jurgen Klopp last term.
Liverpool will be without the majority of their representatives from the recent European Championship and Copa America, with 11 of their key men on an extended break.
Only Dominik Szoboszlai, Andy Robertson and Vitezslav Jaros have returned from their post-tournament break so far.
The squad includes the 25 players who featured in their 1-0 defeat to Preston North End last week.
Slot's side will play three fixtures stateside, the first of which comes against Real Betis in Pittsburgh on Friday.
They will also square off against Premier League opposition in Manchester United and Arsenal before returning to Merseyside ahead of their opening game of the season away to Ipswich Town on August 17.