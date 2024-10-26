Live Streaming Of RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg And Other Must-Watch Games This Weekend: Fixtures, Timings, How To Watch

Second-placed RB Leipzig will entertain third-placed SC Freiburg in this enticing Bundesliga 2024/25 clash on Saturday, October 26. The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig. (More Football News)
Leipzig come into this fixture on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. As for Freiburg, they had a week's rest and will be ready to test the opposition.
Julian Schuster-managed side have some talented players in the team with one notably being Maximilian Philipp and Matthias Ginter.
The weekend brings a host of fixtures across the five big leagues that includes the Premier League, Ligue 1 and Serie A.
Tonight's biggest fixture features the El Clasico as reigning champions Real Madrid welcome FC Barcelona in what promises to be a mouth-watering affair between two high-profile sides.
Live Streaming And Other Info
When is RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg, Bundesliga 2024-25 match?
The RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg, Bundesliga 2024-25 match will be played on Saturday, October 26 at the RB Arena in Leipzig.
What time is the RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg, Bundesliga 2024-25 fixture?
The RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg, Bundesliga 2024-25 fixture will kick-off at 7:00 PM IST.
Where and how to watch RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg, Bundesliga 2024-25 fixture on TV and online?
Bundesliga matches for the 2024/25 season will be shown on Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. Along with TV Broadcast, Indian fans can stream the game on the SonyLiv app or their website.