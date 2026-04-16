Lionel Messi Buys Fifth-Division Football Club In Barcelona

Summary of this article
Lionel Messi completed the takeover of UE Cornella, a fifth‑tier Spanish club in Barcelona
The club confirmed the deal but did not disclose financial details
Cornella has produced notable players including David Raya, Jordi Alba and Ilie Sanchez
Lionel Messi has acquired the Barcelona-based lower-division football club, UE Cornella. The club, which plays in the fifth tier of Spanish football, confirmed the takeover on Thursday but did not disclose financial details of the deal.
“Leo Messi’s arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter in the club’s history,” the club said in a statement. “The project is guided by a long-term vision and a strategic plan that combines ambition, sustainability, and a strong connection to its local roots.”
Founded in 1951, Cornella operates in a working-class neighbourhood in Catalonia. The club has developed notable players, including Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, Messi’s former Barcelona and Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba, and MLS Cup winner Ilie Sanchez.
This move marks the return of Messi to the city of Barcelona. The Argentine international spent two decades of his career at FC Barcelona, winning multiple titles and eight Ballon d’Or awards before leaving in 2021.
Messi, who will turn 39 in June, will take part in the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Argentina are the defending champions, having won the 2022 World Cup title by beating France on penalties. This will be Messi’s fifth, and almost surely last, World Cup appearance for La Albiceleste.
Meanwhile, Messi’s long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo also went into football ownership this year, buying a 25% stake in second-division club UD Almeria in February. Messi’s current club, Inter Miami, is owned by former Manchester United and Real Madrid icon David Beckham.
Other former and current footballers, including Messi’s former teammate Gerard Pique, N’Golo Kante, Didier Drogba, Paolo Maldini, and Luka Modric, own stakes in football clubs.
Which football club did Lionel Messi acquire?
Lionel Messi acquired UE Cornella, a Barcelona‑based lower‑division football club.
How much did Messi pay for the deal?
The financial details were not disclosed by the club.
Where does UE Cornella play?
UE Cornella competes in the fifth tier of Spanish football, based in a working‑class neighbourhood in Catalonia.