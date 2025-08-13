League Cup Wrap: Bromley Knock Out Ipswich On Penalties; Wrexham Stage Late Comeback Against Hull City

Wrexham staged a stunning comeback against Hull City before going perfect from the spot to win on penalties

League-Cup
Bromley knocked out Ipswich in the FA Cup
  • EFL Cup first round matches got underway

  • Ipswich Town were major casualty

  • Wrexham beat Hull to progress

League Two Bromley caused an upset in the first round of the EFL Cup after they knocked Ipswich out on penalties.

Marcus Ifill scored the winning penalty as Bromley won 5-4 on penalties after the match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Deji Elerewe put the hosts ahead on the stroke of half-time after finishing past Christian Walton from Omar Sowunmi's pass. However, their lead did not last long as half-time substitute Ben Johnson equalised for Ipswich just eight minutes into the second half.

Ipswich were the better side in the second half and they continued to push for a winner, with Johnson and Sam Szmodics both going close with their respective efforts, but Sam Long was equal to both strikes.

Long made the perfect start to the shootout, stopping George Hirst's penalty before Michael Cheek gave Bromley an early advantage. Ipswich responded quickly as Szmodics equalised from the spot before Walton denied Ashley Charles.

Both sides scored each of their next three penalties before Long dove low to his left to save a weak effort from Ali Al Hamadi. Ilfill then made no mistake with his spot kick, firing past Walton to secure the win.

Wrexham staged a stunning comeback against Hull City before going perfect from the spot to win on penalties.

A second-half additional-time brace from Ollie Palmer helped the hosts draw level at 3-3 before Joel Ndala's missed penalty secured a brilliant win for Phil Parkinson's side.

Wrexham did take the lead in the match through Elliot Lee, but were pegged back before half-time by Hull's summer signing Oliver McBurnie.

Ndala gave the visitors the lead 20 minutes from time, and the game seemed to be wrapped up after Matt Crooks doubled their advantage in the 81st minute.

Palmer then scored in the 91st and 92nd minutes to send the match to penalties, with James McClean, Lee, Josh Windass, Palmer, and Jack Marriott all scoring from 12 yards out for Wrexham as they won 5-3 on penalties.

League One sides Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City also managed to beat Championship teams Middlesbrough and Blackburn respectively, while Derby County scored a 96th-minute equaliser before beating West Brom 3-2 on penalties.

Data Debrief: Ipswich made to pay for missed chances

Ipswich accumulated 1.52 expected goals (xG) to Bromley's 1.04, with the Championship side hitting the target five times from the 18 attempts in the match.

Conor Chaplin failed to score from his four shots in the match, while Ashley Young's game-high 121 touches and 82 accurate passes did not have a big enough impact for Ipswich.

