Football

Hearts 1-4 Celtic: Rodgers Enjoying 'Exciting Period' As Hoops Open Gap At Top Of Scottish Premiership

Manager Rodgers was delighted with Celtic's response to the first half, praising the players' adaptation

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Celtic-FC
Celtic celebrate their win over Hearts
info_icon

Brendan Rodgers says it is an "exciting period" for Celtic as they moved three points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 4-1 win over Hearts. (More Football News)

Celtic made a sluggish start to the match and were lucky not to find themselves behind at the break as Blair Spittal and Lawrence Shankland spurned glorious chances for Hearts.

However, they came out revitalised in the second half as Kyogo Furuhashi and Nicolas Kuhn scored twice in five minutes to put them 2-0 up on the hour mark.

Adam Idah scored twice, netting on either side of Musa Drammeh's consolation, with his second coming from the penalty spot in the 94th minute.

Celtic have now won all seven of their away league games this season by an aggregate score of 22-2.

After Aberdeen's first loss of the season earlier on Saturday, Celtic gave themselves some breathing space at the top of the league, while also moving 11 points clear of rivals Rangers, who sit third.

Rodgers was thrilled by what he saw from his players against St. Johnstone. - null
Brendan Rodgers Salutes Celtic's 'Champions League Mentality' In St. Johnstone Rout

BY Stats Perform

Rodgers was delighted with Celtic's response to the first half, praising the players' adaptation.

"I'm really pleased. Tynecastle is a really tough place so to win 4-1 was really pleasing," Rodgers said.

"Second half, we figured out their press. They have normally been pressing in 4-4-2 but changed it slightly. It just meant we had to drop a man in our build-up play.

"We had some good moments in the first half, but once we were able to play through that pressure, I thought in the second half we were excellent.

"It's a very exciting period for us. All the players know they will play, they just need to be ready."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: KL Rahul Falls As Yashasvi Jaiswal Completes Ton; IND - 214/1 In 66 Overs
  2. Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction: Five Things To Know
  3. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Denies Reports Of Virtual Meeting With ICC And BCCI
  4. IND Vs AUS: Jaiswal Breaks McCullum's World Record For Most Test Sixes In A Calendar Year
  5. SMAT 2024: Tilak Varma Becomes First Batter To Score Three Consecutive Centuries In T20 Cricket
Football News
  1. Punjab FC 1-2 NorthEast United Highlights, Indian Super League: Highlanders Beat Shers In Delhi
  2. Diego Simeone Reflects On 700th Game In Charge As Atletico Madrid Edge Deportivo Alaves 2-1
  3. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
  4. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  5. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
  2. Andy Murray To Join Old Rival Novak Djokovic As Coach For 2025 Australian Open
  3. Netherlands Defeat Germany To Secure Maiden Davis Cup Final Spot
  4. Three Nigerian Players Suspended And Fined For Violating Match-Fixing Rules
  5. Italy Vs Australia Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs AUS
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Rejects USD 300 Billion Climate Deal For Global South At COP29
  2. Nehru And The Gift Of Cinema For Children
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  4. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  5. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins All 6 Seats In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP
Entertainment News
  1. The Way Home: Subodh Gupta's Art Loops In Memory, Longing, And Regret
  2. Sharda Sinha: The Voice Of Bihar
  3. Naga Chaitanya Announces New Film NC24 
  4. I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start
  5. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. Putin Bans Adoption Of Russian Children By Citizens Of Countries Allowing Gender Transition
  2. India Rejects USD 300 Billion Climate Deal For Global South At COP29
  3. West Asia Updates: Israel Bombards Beirut Suburbs, 19 Killed In Gaza
  4. Laos Govt Pledges Justice In Mass Alcohol Poisoning Case That Killed 6 Tourists
  5. Italy, France And More Vow to Arrest Netanyahu Following ICC Warrant
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners Party-Wise
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Why Jairam Mahato Couldn’t Make A Dent
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  4. Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days
  5. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  6. Assembly Election Result 2024: After Lok Sabha Loss, BJP Wins Strong In UP By-Polls
  7. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign