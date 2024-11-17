Football

England Football: Lee Carsley Backs 'Young Lions' To Roar Under Incoming Boss Thomas Tuchel

The 50-year-old has handed debuts to six players - Morgan Gibbs-White, Angel Gomes, Noni Madueke, Lewis Hall, Morgan Rogers and Curtis Jones - during his five-match reign

England Football interin manager Lee Carsley
England interim boss Lee Carsley during a training session.
England interim manager Lee Carsley said the widened pool of young players available for selection will help incoming boss Thomas Tuchel. (More Football News)

Carsley was handed the reins to the national team temporarily following Gareth Southgate's departure and has given opportunities to young players during his short spell, which will end with the Nations League match against the Republic of Ireland on Sunday. 

The 50-year-old has handed debuts to six players - Morgan Gibbs-White, Angel Gomes, Noni Madueke, Lewis Hall, Morgan Rogers and Curtis Jones - during his five-match reign. 

"The challenge [for the young players] is to stay there now. It's a tough squad to get into, and they've put themselves in the picture," the outgoing coach said. 

"It's good for Thomas [Tuchel, who takes charge on January 1] that the pool has increased.

"I've seen them up close. I know what they're capable of, and they've got the mentality to compete. There are so many quality players, the competition is extreme, and they've got to stay in the race."

Carsley came under pressure after the Three Lions lost 2-1 to Greece at Wembley in October, but a 3-0 win in the return fixture on Thursday has put them in a strong position in their Nations League group. 

"It's a great role, it's been a brilliant experience. At times, it's been tough, but that has been outweighed by nights like the other night [against Greece]," Carsley said ahead of Sunday's game. 

"You always question whether you can do it, and we've been out of our comfort zone. Our focus is on the next game and that’s my priority, making sure we get the job done. We're respectful of Ireland and the strengths that they have." 

Lee Carsley Yet To Speak To Incoming England Coach Thomas Tuchel In Person

A win against Ireland on Sunday will offer Carsley an opportunity to sign off on a high by assuring England of a promotion to the top division of the Nations League.

"I try and look beyond myself. It's important for the longer term and the best thing for us is to get the promotion. That sets us up for what's next," Carsley added. 

"It will also be beneficial for the players if they can do well in the game. Their application and how they've committed has been very good so far."

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Tuchel will take charge of England in January on an 18-month contract. 

