La Liga: New Boss Hansi Flick Wants More Direct Approach From FC Barcelona

Hansi Flick wants Barcelona to adopt a more direct approach during his first season in charge, though the German will not sacrifice the Blaugrana's tiki-taka principles. (More Football News)
Former Bayern Munich and Germany boss Flick was named as Xavi's replacement in May, after Barca finished a distant second to rivals Real Madrid in LaLiga.
Flick's Bayern side were known for their aggressive approach in and out of possession, winning a Bundesliga and Champions League double under him in 2019-20.
Between Flick's appointment in November 2019 and his exit in June 2021, Bayern averaged the highest possession share in the Bundesliga (62.55%) and won the ball in the final third 489 times, 172 clear of Borussia Dortmund, who were second by that metric (317).
They also led the way for wins (45), total shots (1,023) and goals (174) in that span, averaging exactly three goals per Bundesliga outing.
Barca have traditionally upheld the ideals of Johan Cruyff and later Pep Guardiola, basing their approach around patient build-up, but Flick is planning some tweaks.
"Here the tradition is to play with passing, but I also want them to go straight to the goal. They should focus a bit more on scoring," Flick told Barca One.
"I don't think my style has any major changes. I'm looking for the same thing, to press high up, and to play in the opponent's midfield.
"But, at the end of the day, you have to win. Everything is about winning games and at Barca, you have to play well.
"All I can say is that we want to be an active team. We have to be active with and without the ball. It's up to us to make it that way.
"We can make the opponent go in the direction we want and win the ball back as quickly as possible.
"I like my teams to press the opponent at the right moment, and sometimes higher up. With the ball, all players have to have as much freedom as possible. That's how I see it from a technical point of view."
Barcelona were the only team in LaLiga to average over 60% possession last season (64.7%), though both Madrid (87) and Girona (85) bettered their 79 goals.
Girona (1.62) were the only side to attack with a slower direct speed than the Blaugrana, who moved the ball upfield at an average speed of 1.67 metres per second.