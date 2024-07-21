Football

Hansi Flick Urges Barcelona To Bring 'Game Winners' Into Camp Nou

The former Bayern Munich manager is preparing for his first season in charge of the Blaugrana but is currently set to go into their preseason tour of the United States without any new faces in the squad

Hansi Flick-barcelona-football
Barcelona head coach, Hansi Flick
info_icon

Hansi Flick has urged Barcelona to sign players "who can win games" as they await their first signing at Camp Nou this transfer window. (More Football News)

Barcelona have been heavily linked to Spain's Euro 2024 winners Nico Williams and Dani Olmo, with the former their primary target ahead of the new season.

Speaking in his first interview with the club's official media team, Flick vowed to take them to the "next level", noting that transfers will play a big part in that process.

"We have to bring in a player who can win games, but we also have young players who we have to help so that they can improve," Flick said.

"I've felt from day one the passion that the people have. The fans. Everyone. The president. Everyone here, those who work here, have that passion for Barca. The devotion to give their best for this club.

"And that's also something big for us because we want to be part of this entity and live this passion and this devotion.

"We want to give everything we have to take this club to the next level. We will do everything possible."

While no new signings have been brought in, Barca have seen three players out of the door, with Sergino Dest (PSV), Marc Guiu (Chelsea) and Marcos Alonso (free agent) all departing.
