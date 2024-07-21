Bayern Munich Sporting Director Max Eberl Suggests Joshua Kimmich Future In Doubt

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has suggested Joshua Kimmich's future at the club could be in question, saying no player is guaranteed a regular starting place. (More Football News)
Kimmich has entered the final 12 months of his contract with Bayern, who he joined in 2015 and has helped win eight Bundesliga titles and one Champions League.
Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City have all been linked with a move for the 29-year-old, who endured a difficult 2023-24 campaign.
Kimmich reportedly had a strained relationship with former Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel, as the club saw their 11-year stranglehold on the Bundesliga title ended by Bayer Leverkusen.
Speaking to Welt am Sonntag, Eberl hinted every player in the Bayern squad must prove themselves ahead of Vincent Kompany's first season in charge.
"Joshua is a very good player, but it is generally true that professional football is a competitive sport," Eberl said.
"We cannot say to any player; 'Hey, you are the one who is going to play.
"I'm just saying what applies to everyone. We have exciting players in all positions and therefore many alternatives."
Bayern strengthened their midfield options by clinching a deal for Fulham's Joao Palhinha earlier this month, having already signed Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.