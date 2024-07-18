Serhou Guirassy enjoyed a brilliant campaign with Stuttgart last season, and the forward has now joined Borussia Dortmund. (More Football News)
The 28-year-old scored 28 Bundesliga goals last season, making him the second-highest scorer in the league, after Harry Kane.
Guirassy has cost Dortmund a reported 20million dollars, and has penned a four-year deal with the club.
"Every child interested in football in the world knows this club, knows the black and yellow jerseys, knows the yellow wall. I'm very excited about all this," Guirassy said.
"I came here to win titles, that's what drives me."
He is the second Stuttgart player to join Dortmund after defender Waldemar Anton.
Guirassy averaged a goal every 78 minutes in the Bundesliga last term, while outperforming his 20.85 expected goals.