Football

La Liga: 'Frustrated' Bellingham Suggests 'His Body Needs Rest' After Sustaining Calf Injury

According to reports, it is expected to keep the 21-year-old out of action until at least the end of September

Jude-Bellingham-Real-Madrid-File-Photo
Jude Bellingham playing for Real Madrid
info_icon

Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham has spoken of his frustration at a muscle injury he sustained in training via his account on social media website X. (More Football News)

According to reports, it is expected to keep the 21-year-old out of action until at least the end of September.

That means he will miss his club's next three matches along with Lee Carsley’s opening two fixtures as England’s interim manager.

In an official statement, Real Madrid said, “Following tests carried out today [Friday] on Jude Bellingham by Real Madrid’s medical team, the player has been diagnosed with an injury to the plantaris muscle in his right leg. His progress will be monitored.”

On his enforced time off, Bellingham tried to find the positives despite admitting his frustration, as he suggested last season's exploits have perhaps taken a toll on his fitness.

Carlo Ancelotti was left frustrated by Real Madrid's 1-1 draw with Mallorca - null
Real Madrid 1-1 Mallorca, La Liga: Carlo Ancelotti Bemoans 'Lack Of Balance' In Opening Draw

BY Stats Perform

“Nothing I hate more than missing games but trying to see the positive side and maybe my body is telling me it needs a bit more rest,” he wrote on X.

“I’m very frustrated but I’ll be supporting the lads like a fan until I can rejoin them again in my best and strongest form.”

Bellingham made 54 appearances for club and country in the 2023-24 season, with his campaign having been extended through reaching the final of Euro 2024 with England.

The final match of the tournament, in which England lost 2-1 to Spain, was on 14 July, while Bellingham played every game and was substituted just once in normal time throughout the competition.

His first match of the 2024-25 season, meanwhile, came on 14 August in the Super Cup as Real Madrid beat Atalanta 2-0 to win the trophy.

The comments on Bellingham’s social media were flooded with well wishes from team-mates and fans alike.

“Speedy recovery, Jude,” was the message from the official England team’s X account, while an identical post on Instagram drew comments from his Madrid club-mates.

New signing Kylian Mbappe wrote: “My boy.”

Vinicius Junior, meanwhile, replied: “My brother!! You will come back stronger!!!

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was another of Bellingham's team-mates to show support and said: “Soon back my bro.”

