La Liga: Ancelotti Furious That Teams Have Been Made To Play On Despite Flash Floods

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti argued that there was no enthusiasm in Spain to play football right now after the devastating flash floods in Valencia

Carlo Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti is unhappy about Spanish football carrying on
Football in Spain should have been completely suspended after the worst flash floods in decades swept parts of Valencia last week, so says Carlo Ancelotti. (More Football News)

Real Madrid's trip to Valencia on Saturday was one of several La Liga games postponed last weekend.

However, other matches went ahead, with Diego Simeone and Hansi Flick among the coaches to question that decision.

Ancelotti said it was nonsense that in other places of the country the competitions continued as expected and argued that there was no enthusiasm in Spain to play football right now.

"Football is a party and you can only celebrate and party when you, your family and everybody is well. When people are not well, you don't party," Ancelotti told reporters ahead of Madrid's Champions League clash with his former club Milan.

"Football has to stop... For me it does.

"Because it is the most important of the least important things in life. But we are not the decision-makers. We have to follow the instructions of those who are in charge.

"There are many ways to help. Football had to stop and then help. Everyone has been clear about it, nobody wanted to play. It seemed like the right decision.

"I have no desire to talk about football today."

Ancelotti said that the 4-0 loss to rivals Barcelona and the disappointment of forward Vinicius Junior not winning the Ballon d'Or award were a distant memory due to the sorrow caused by the tragedy and that he is trying his best to keep the players' mindset in the right place for Tuesday's clash.

Ancelotti, who won eight trophies with Milan including two Champions League titles, said it was bittersweet to face his old club in such circumstances.

"It was supposed to be a special game for me, facing Milan... But there is no meaning in talking about football now," Ancelotti said.

"It has been a difficult week, not because of what happened with the Ballon d'Or or El Clasico... It happened and that's that, congratulations to the winners. Our sadness is not about that, it is for what is happening here in Spain." (Reporting by Fernando Kallas Editing by Christian Radnedge)

