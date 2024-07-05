Kylian Mbappe's Brother Ethan Joins Lille Following PSG Departure

Ethan Mbappe, the younger brother of Real Madrid and France star Kylian, has joined Lille on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. (More Football News)
The 17-year-old made five appearances for PSG across all competitions last term, making his senior debut against Metz last December.
He was expected to leave the Ligue 1 champions after his older brother sealed his long-awaited move to the Santiago Bernabeu, but he will stay in France with Lille.
The midfielder has signed a three-year contract with his new club, his first professional deal after he had played on a youth contract with PSG.
Speaking to the club's website, he said: "I am very happy to join LOSC. I look forward to starting this adventure and meeting my new team-mates, the staff, as well as the supporters.
"For me, at my age, staying in France was the best option to progress. I think LOSC was the best project. It is one of the best in France. It's a real pride to be able to play here."