Football

Kylian Mbappe's Brother Ethan Joins Lille Following PSG Departure

The midfielder has signed a three-year contract with his new club, his first professional deal after he had played on a youth contract with PSG

Ethan Mbappe poses with brother Kylian following Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 title win
Ethan Mbappe, the younger brother of Real Madrid and France star Kylian, has joined Lille on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. (More Football News)

The 17-year-old made five appearances for PSG across all competitions last term, making his senior debut against Metz last December.

He was expected to leave the Ligue 1 champions after his older brother sealed his long-awaited move to the Santiago Bernabeu, but he will stay in France with Lille.

FILE - France's Kylian Mbappe gestures as he adjusts his face mask during a training session in Paderborn, Germany, on June 27, 2024. Kylian Mbappé has had more masks than goals at Euro 2024. Widely regarded as the heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer's biggest icon, the France striker is struggling with his peripheral vision due to the protective face covering he has been fitted with since breaking his nose at the start of the European Championship. - (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Kylian Mbappe And Who? The French Star Needs Rivalry Like Ronaldo-Messi Says Michael Owen

BY Associated Press

The midfielder has signed a three-year contract with his new club, his first professional deal after he had played on a youth contract with PSG.

Speaking to the club's website, he said: "I am very happy to join LOSC. I look forward to starting this adventure and meeting my new team-mates, the staff, as well as the supporters. 

"For me, at my age, staying in France was the best option to progress. I think LOSC was the best project. It is one of the best in France. It's a real pride to be able to play here."

