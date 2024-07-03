FILE - France's Kylian Mbappe gestures as he adjusts his face mask during a training session in Paderborn, Germany, on June 27, 2024. Kylian Mbappé has had more masks than goals at Euro 2024. Widely regarded as the heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer's biggest icon, the France striker is struggling with his peripheral vision due to the protective face covering he has been fitted with since breaking his nose at the start of the European Championship. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

