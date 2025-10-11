FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: France Skipper Kylian Mbappe Ruled Out Of Iceland Clash Through Injury

Mbappe scored solo goal to help France to a 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan
However he has been ruled out of France's World Cup qualifying clash with Iceland
Deschamps confirmed after Friday's match that he has hurt the same ankle in both matches
Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of France's World Cup qualifying clash with Iceland on Monday after suffering an ankle injury.
Mbappe scored a sensational solo goal to help France to a 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan on Friday, extending his personal-best scoring streak to 10 games for club and country.
However, after also supplying an assist for Adrien Rabiot, the France captain limped off in the 83rd minute, having trapped his right ankle in a challenge. It follows him having to be withdrawn by Real Madrid last week against Villarreal.
Didier Deschamps confirmed after Friday's match that Mbappe, who has scored 17 goals in all competitions for club and country this season, had hurt the same ankle in both matches.
Though he did not offer an update at the time, a statement from the French Football Federation on Saturday confirmed Mbappe would not be available for Monday's clash in Reykjavik.
As such, he will return to Madrid, and no replacement will be called up by France.
It seems Los Blancos have been dealt a double blow, with young winger Franco Mastantuono also pulling out of Argentina's squad through injury.
Prior to their win over Venezuela, Argentina released a statement saying: "Franco Mastantuono will be out for the remainder of the tour due to a muscle overload in his left thigh."
Mastantuono, who became the second-youngest player to score for Madrid in LaLiga in the 21st century (18 years and 40 days), behind Endrick, when he netted against Levante, has made nine appearances for Xabi Alonso's side this season.
It is not yet clear how long either player will be sidelined for, with Madrid travelling to Getafe for their first match after the international break.
They will then face Juventus in the Champions League before hosting Barcelona in the first Clasico of the season on October 26.