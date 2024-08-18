Football

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: India Defender Subhasish Bose Joins Protest

Mohun Bagan captain Subhasish Bose was accompanied by his wife Kasturi Chetri and All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey. Bose said he joined the protest "as a commoner"

kolkata-doctor-rape-murder-case-protest-east-bengal-mohun-bagan-fans-salt-lake-stadium
A protester holds a placard against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, near Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on Sunday (August 18, 2024). Photo: PTI
info_icon

Uniting with fans of East Bengal FC as well as his club, India defender and Mohun Bagan skipper Subhasish Bose joined the protest march against the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, seeking justice for the victim. (More Football News)

Bose was accompanied by his wife Kasturi Chetri and All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey.

"I've come here as a commoner. Justice is needed to ensure that this incident is never repeated. The culprits should receive proper punishment. We will continue our protests until justice is served," PTI quoted Bose as saying, while his wife was seen showing a placard with 'We want justice. Justice for RG Kar'.

Supporters of football clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan take part in a protest march against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, near Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on Sunday (August 18, 2024). - PTI
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Fans of Football Giants East Bengal, Mohun Bagan Join Protest

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Bose continued: "For the first time, fans of Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, and Mohammedan Sporting have come together to fight for justice. I am grateful to everyone. This fight is not just for Bengal, but for the entire country.

"Together, we will fight so that no one dares to commit such a heinous act again. I’m a footballer, and the ground means everything to me. But if our mothers and sisters don’t feel safe in our state or country, there is nothing more important than addressing that.

"We all have to come together and fight for their safety. We must protect them and show them respect. I’m here as a common person, without any political affiliation."

When asked about his views on the cancellation of Durand Cup league match against East Bengal, that was earlier scheduled to be played on Sunday, Bose said: "No one would have been happier than me if the match had taken place. I always want to play in as many derbies as I can. But this was the government's decision, and they felt it was necessary.

"However, the bigger cause is justice for RG Kar, and I will always stand for that."

Earlier in the day, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh too spoke out in the aftermath of the Kolkata horror case.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar hospital. Protests continue in Kolkata, with supporters of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant football clubs coming together near the Salt Lake stadium, demanding justice for the victim's family.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024 Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  2. Dilip Vengsarkar To Mentor Team At Inaugural Sixty Strikes Tournament In US
  3. KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Schedule, Format, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  4. Canada Vs United States Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: When, Where To Watch CAN Vs USA Match 23
  5. PAK Vs BAN: Pakistan Allrounder Salman Ali Agha Relishing Role Of Sole Spinner In First Test
Football News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: India Defender Subhasish Bose Joins Protest
  2. Chelsea Vs Man City: Raheem Sterling Wants Clarity On Blues' Prospects After Being Left Out
  3. Brentford 2-1 Crystal Palace: Bees Overcome Ivan Toney Absence As Wissa Scores Winner
  4. Chelsea Vs Manchester City, English Premier League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Serie A: Thiago Motta Expects Juventus To Be Competitive Despite Transfer Need
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open 2024 Live Streaming: Top Seeds, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  2. Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Apologises On Social Media For Destroying Racket
  3. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek And Jannik Sinner Advance To Semifinals
  4. Cincinnati Open: Sinner Avenges Rublev Defeat To Reach Semis, Sabalenka Tees Up Swiatek Clash
  5. Marketa Vondrousova To Miss US Open With Hand Injury
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘Money Is Such A Thing…’: Hemant Soren Accuses BJP Of Poaching MLAs Amid Buzz Over Champai Soren
  2. Viral Video | Angry Crowd Throws Bikes From Flyover After Bikers Perform Stunts In Bengaluru
  3. Rahul Gandhi Slams UPSC Lateral Entry, Says 'Hiring Public Servants Through RSS'
  4. Rakesh Pal, DG Of Indian Coast Guard Dies Of Heart Attack In Chennai
  5. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Updates: Chief Justice-Led Bench To Hear Matter On Tuesday; CBI Grills Ex-Principal
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports
  2. Dee Warner's Body Believed To Be Found On Husband's Michigan Property After She Went Missing In 2021 | Here's What We Know
  3. US: Indian Family Of 3 Die In Car Crash In Texas; Teen Son Survives
  4. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  5. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
World News
  1. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports
  2. Dee Warner's Body Believed To Be Found On Husband's Michigan Property After She Went Missing In 2021 | Here's What We Know
  3. US: Indian Family Of 3 Die In Car Crash In Texas; Teen Son Survives
  4. International Election Observers Arrive In Sri Lanka To Monitor Presidential Poll
  5. Israel-Hamas War: Angry Israelis Protest For Hostage Deal, Urge Netanyahu To 'Sign Deal Now'
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Kills Cyclist Near Ashram Area, Accused Detained
  2. Uniform Civil Code 'Unacceptable', 'Discriminatory': All India Muslim Personal Law Board Rejects UCC
  3. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Female Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, Attendants At Mumbai Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 18, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know