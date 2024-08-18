Uniting with fans of East Bengal FC as well as his club, India defender and Mohun Bagan skipper Subhasish Bose joined the protest march against the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, seeking justice for the victim. (More Football News)
Bose was accompanied by his wife Kasturi Chetri and All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey.
"I've come here as a commoner. Justice is needed to ensure that this incident is never repeated. The culprits should receive proper punishment. We will continue our protests until justice is served," PTI quoted Bose as saying, while his wife was seen showing a placard with 'We want justice. Justice for RG Kar'.
Bose continued: "For the first time, fans of Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, and Mohammedan Sporting have come together to fight for justice. I am grateful to everyone. This fight is not just for Bengal, but for the entire country.
"Together, we will fight so that no one dares to commit such a heinous act again. I’m a footballer, and the ground means everything to me. But if our mothers and sisters don’t feel safe in our state or country, there is nothing more important than addressing that.
"We all have to come together and fight for their safety. We must protect them and show them respect. I’m here as a common person, without any political affiliation."
When asked about his views on the cancellation of Durand Cup league match against East Bengal, that was earlier scheduled to be played on Sunday, Bose said: "No one would have been happier than me if the match had taken place. I always want to play in as many derbies as I can. But this was the government's decision, and they felt it was necessary.
"However, the bigger cause is justice for RG Kar, and I will always stand for that."
Earlier in the day, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh too spoke out in the aftermath of the Kolkata horror case.
The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar hospital. Protests continue in Kolkata, with supporters of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant football clubs coming together near the Salt Lake stadium, demanding justice for the victim's family.
(With PTI inputs)