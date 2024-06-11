Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Wants To 'Make Napoli Fans Happy' Amid PSG Interest

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia vowed he would continue to make Napoli fans happy, amid speculation linking him with a move away from the Serie A side. (More Football News)
The Georgia winger is reportedly on the radar of reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, after two seasons at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
Kvaratskhelia played a key role as Napoli won the Scudetto in 2022-23, with 12 goals and a league-high 10 assists.
He was also one of the Partenopei's standout performers during their disappointing title defence last term, in which they finished 10th, as he still managed to register 11 goals and six assists.
The 23-year-old, who is gearing up to feature in Georgia's major tournament debut at Euro 2024, feels he has a "big responsibility" to reciprocate the support he has received - for club and country.
"I feel so much affection in Naples, and first of all, I would like to say that the people who are at my side and support me are helping me a lot, and it is a great responsibility," he told Georgian media in quotes reported by journalist Kakha Dgebuadze.
"This is a very big responsibility, because when a person appreciates you and loves you - whether you are on or off the field - you have to respect and justify their hopes.
"I also work hard and do everything to make my fans happy. I will do everything not only for the fans there [in Naples], but also for Georgia. I will continue to try to do more and make my fans happier."