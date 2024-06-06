Serie A: Igor Tudor Resigns As Lazio Boss After Just Three Months In Charge

Igor Tudor has resigned from his position as Lazio head coach following the conclusion of the 2023-24 Serie A season. (More Football News)
The Croatian was appointed in March following Maurizio Sarri's resignation at the Stadio Olimpico, signing an 18-month contract.
However, the Biancocelesti have now confirmed his departure, despite Tudor having led the Italian side to a seventh-place finish and Europa League qualification.
"S.S. Lazio announces that, today, Igor Tudor has resigned as head of the first team," the statement read.
"The Club would like to thank the coach for his work and wishes him the best of luck personally and professionally."
The 46-year-old started his coaching career in his home nation with Hajduk Split, for whom he made 66 appearances during his playing days.
Tenures in Greece and Turkey would follow, before Tudor moved to Serie A for the first time in 2018 with Udinese, who he coached on two separate occasions in the space of a year.
Tudor also took charge of Hellas Verona and Marseille, leading the French club to a third-place finish in Ligue 1 and ensuring qualification for the Champions League before returning to Italy in March, though his Lazio spell has proved short-lived.