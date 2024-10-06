Juventus 1-1 Cagliari, Serie A: Late Razvan Marin Penalty Denies 10-Man Old Lady

Juventus were reduced to 10 and conceded for the first time this season in Serie A as a late Razvan Marin penalty snatched a 1-1 draw for Cagliari. (More Football News)
Dusan Vlahovic put Juve ahead with a penalty of his own in the 15th minute on Sunday.
Sebastiano Luperto, making his 150th appearance in Serie A, had been judged to have handled in the area after a VAR check.
Yet despite dominating the ball, with 73.7% possession, Juve were unable to find a decisive second goal, with Vlahovic guilty of squandering a fantastic chance in the 79th minute.
And they were made to pay when Marin converted from the spot after Douglas Luiz fouled Roberto Piccoli.
Juve's frustration was compounded when Francisco Conceicao picked up his second yellow card in the 89th minute, with the post then denying Adam Obert a last-gasp winner for Cagliari.
Data Debrief: Juve's defence finally breached
Juve were rocked by a season-ending injury to defender Bremer this week, albeit they looked largely untroubled until the late penalty drama.
Marin's penalty was the first time Juve have conceded in Serie A in 755 minutes of action, since Ricardo Calafiori's goal for Bologna back on May 20.
Thiago Motta will lament some wasteful finishing, with Juve having 21 shots and tallying up 2.57 expected goals (xG) to Cagliari's 1.12.