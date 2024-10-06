Football

Inter 3-2 Torino, Serie A: Inzaghi Demands More From Nerazzurri After Narrow Win

Hat-trick hero Marcus Thuram, meanwhile, said the entire Inter Milan team must step up when it comes to defending

Simone Inzaghi
Inter boss Simone Inzaghi was not impressed with his side's defending
info_icon

Inter must improve defensively if they are to go on and retain their Serie A crown this season, so says Simone Inzaghi. (More Football News)

Marcus Thuram's hat-trick propelled Inter to a 3-2 victory over 10-man Torino on Saturday.

It was Inter's second 3-2 win on the spin in Serie A, moving them up to second.

Inter only conceded seven shots, but five of those were on target, with Torino's 1.61 expected goals (xG) showing the visitors created decent openings at San Siro, where Nikola Vlasic converted a late penalty to set up a grandstand finale.

"Clearly, we need to improve in some aspects, we pay a heavy price for every tiny distraction," said Inzaghi, who has seen Inter concede two goals in successive league matches for the first time since May 2023.

"We worked really hard on details that need to be whittled down, the lads have great spirit, but considering everything we did today, today's game shouldn't have ended 3-2.

"Seeing a team perform like this in three matches makes me want to congratulate these guys. We need to keep working the way we are, and in our penalty area, we all need to be more attentive.

"We're working on it, and we need to do more. Over the past two days, the team has trained extremely well, and we're trying to pay even more attention to the finer details."

Hat-trick hero Thuram, meanwhile, says the entire team must step up when it comes to defending.

"It's also the fault of the attackers, not just the defenders or the goalkeeper," he said.

"We are eleven players on the pitch and not conceding goals is part of everyone's job. We will try to improve in the upcoming games.

"There’s a lot of work, especially in the penalty area. For me, scoring is always a great feeling, but I always want to remain a player who helps the team above all." 

Thuram's haul was the third time he has scored at least twice in a match this season, matching Erling Haaland.

Indeed, in 2024, only Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic has scored more Serie A goals than Thuram (13).

