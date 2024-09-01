Football

Julen Lopetegui Rues Missed Opportunity As West Ham Lose To Manchester City

West Ham threatened for extended periods of the match and had chances to level the match at 2-1 down, with the best coming from Mohammed Kudus as he smashed a shot against the bar in the second half

Julen-Lopetegui-West-Ham
Julen Lopetegui on the touchline.
info_icon

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui was not encouraged by the performance of his team despite losing 3-1 at home to Manchester City in their third league game. (More Football News)

“It is true that City is one of the best teams around the world for sure… but it is also true too that in the second half we have been very close to a draw,” he said speaking to BBC Match of the Day.

“I think we have played one very good second half. The start has been very good for us too.”

West Ham threatened for extended periods of the match and had chances to level the match at 2-1 down, with the best coming from Mohammed Kudus as he smashed a shot against the bar in the second half.

They also started the game brightly before going a goal down inside 10 minutes.

“In my mind we started very well, being aggressive,” said Lopetegui.

“We know in this plan normally they have initiative, it’s very difficult to not concede initiative then. That’s why you have to do a lot of very good things to overcome them.

Erling Haaland scored another hat-trick as Manchester City beat West Ham - null
West Ham 1-3 Manchester City, Premier League: Another Haaland Hat-trick Keeps Champions Perfect

BY Stats Perform

“In the second half we had chances, I think we kept the ball much more, much more, and didn't concede a lot of chances."

But the hosts were ultimately undone by the brilliant finishing of Erling Haaland, who scored his second hat-trick in as many matches.

“He is one of the best players in the world, that's why he plays for Manchester City,” he said.

Erling Haaland scored his seventh Premier League hat-trick on Saturday - null
Manchester City 4-1 Ipswich Town: Pep Guardiola Hails Pressing 'Animal' Erling Haaland

BY Stats Perform

“You have to compete with these kind of players. City has the power and the quality to create chances.”

But ultimately, he was left frustrated at the sense of a missed opportunity and that his team were unable to earn themselves a draw that hadn’t seemed implausible during the match.

“Today I think the first goal was a pity for us but I’ve said it. I was happy with the performance think we were able to draw but again they damage us,” he said.

“Against this kind of team, if you make a mistake they don’t forgive. This is the difference they have… A little mistake they punish you, they punish us.

“We have to improve, to know to compete against this kind of team to be close to perfection. 

“Don't make mistakes, be calm, defend well… we have quality players too.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test Day 3: Record-Breaking Joe Root Edges England Closer To Sri Lanka Victory
  2. Maharaja Trophy 2024: Mysore Warriors Edge Out Hubli Tigers To Enter Final
  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2: Five-Wicket Haul For Mehidy Hasan Miraz As BAN Dominate PAK
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: Updated Squads, Live Streaming, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Mehidy Hasan Miraz's Fifer Restricts Pakistan To 274 Runs On Day 2
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Jadon Sancho Given Fresh Start With Chelsea Loan Move
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Girona Confident They Can Be Contenders On All Fronts, Says Michel
  3. Bayer Leverkusen 2-3 Leipzig: Visitors Fightback Halts Unbeaten Streak For Xabi Alonso's Side
  4. Carlo Ancelotti Pleased With 'Influential' Kylian Mbappe Despite LaLiga Goal Drought
  5. Kieran McKenna: Ipswich Are More Confident After Opening Three Matches
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 5 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Through To Pre-QFs - In Pics
  2. US Open: Novak Djokovic Follows Carlos Alcaraz In Early Exit After 'Worst Tennis Ever Played'
  3. US Open: Sabalenka Overcomes First Set Scare To Trump Alexandrova - Data Debrief
  4. US Open, Day 5 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Knocked Out; Zverev Advances - In Pics
  5. US Open: Alexei Popyrin Knocks Novak Djokovic Out In Third Round
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RG Kar Rape-Murder Row: Doctor's Family Under 'House Arrest', Says Congress' Adhir Chowdhury
  2. Manipur: Kuki-Zo Community Protests At Jantar Mantar; Seeks Action Against CM Over Audio Clip
  3. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Court Sends 6 Accused To CBI Custody For 4 Days
  4. Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024 Dates: Voting In 3 Phases On Sept 18, 25 And Oct 1, Results On Oct 8 | Full Schedule
  5. Haryana Elections 2024 Dates: Voting To Take Place On Oct 5, Results On Oct 8| Full Schedule
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. Which Is Your Fav Shape Of Fries?
  2. Which Items Customers Want Back On The Menu? | Top 10 Most-Missed Fast Food Items Revealed
  3. What Is TikTok's ‘Temple Run Challenge’— That Is Creating Chaos At Angkor Wat
  4. Dunkin' Joins The Value Meal Bandwagon With New $6 Breakfast Deal
  5. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
World News
  1. Which Is Your Fav Shape Of Fries?
  2. UK: 2 People Who Were Attacked During London's Notting Hill Carnival, Dead
  3. Afghanistan: UN To Continue Engaging Taliban Despite New Laws Restricting Women
  4. Which Items Customers Want Back On The Menu? | Top 10 Most-Missed Fast Food Items Revealed
  5. What Is TikTok's ‘Temple Run Challenge’— That Is Creating Chaos At Angkor Wat
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Jammu & Kashmir: Govt Transfers 7 Police Officers Following ECI Order
  3. Ghaziabad: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Teenager, 250 Booked For Vandalism
  4. Uttarakhand: Defective Helicopter Being Lifted From Kedarnath Falls Off Mid-air Accidentally | Watch
  5. Indian Tourist Who Fell Into Sinkhole In Malaysia Remains Missing, Search Op Enters 9th Day
  6. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  7. NASA Decides To Cut 2 Astronauts From Next Trip For Sunita Williams, Dutch Wilmore
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 31, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign