Serie A 2025-26: Jonathan David Sets Target Of 25 Goals In Maiden Juventus Campaign

Jonathan David eyes 25 goals for the Bianconeri
Jonathan David has set a target of 25 goals for Juventus in his debut season with the Bianconeri.
The 25-year-old joined Igor Tudor’s side as a free agent this summer after five prolific campaigns with Lille in Ligue 1.
David has hit the ground running in his debut Serie A season, scoring inside an hour on his debut against Parma.
After also finding the back of the net in Canada’s 3-0 win over Romania in an international friendly on Friday, David revealed his goals for the 2025-26 season.
“I feel good. I think it’s always important for a striker to start well and score,” David told SportMediaset.
“The goal is to win as many games as possible. I’ll try to score as many goals as possible. I’ll be happy if I score 25 goals, but if I don’t, I’ll still give my best.
“I think we can compete in every competition, and we want to go as far as we can.”
Juventus, who followed their 2-0 opening day win over Parma with a 1-0 win over Genoa, will face Inter in their first match after the international break.
David said he understands the importance of the match as he looks to provide Juventus fans with some early joy over their rivals.
“We know it’s an important game for the season and the fans,” David said.
“We’ll try to prepare the game as well as we can. It’s just the third game of the season, we’ll see what happens.”