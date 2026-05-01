Jamshedpur FC Vs FC Goa Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Match?

Here is all you need to know about the matchday 11 clash of Indian Super League 2025-26 between Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa: preview, points table position, head coach quotes and live streaming info

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Jamshedpur FC Vs FC Goa Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Match?
FC Goa players train ahead of their Indian Super League match against Jamshedpur FC. Photo: ISL
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Jamshedpur FC lie fifth with 18 points from 10 matches

  • FC Goa stand second in standings with 19 points

  • Gaurs hold edge in head-to-head record

Jamshedpur FC take on FC Goa in matchday 11 of Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Friday (May 1, 2026). Watch the Indian football match live on TV and online.

We are now into the business end of the competition and the title race is intensifying. Jamshedpur currently lie fifth with 18 points from 10 matches, but a win would take them to the top of the table as current leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant have 20 points. Goa stand second with 19 points, and can similarly ascend the summit with victory.

The ISL 2025-26 standings. Photo: Google screenshot
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Both teams enter the match on the back of strong showings. The Men of Steel comprehensively beat Chennaiyin FC 4-1, with Mohammed Sanan scoring twice, alongside goals from Messi Bouli and Nikola Stojanovic. The Gaurs, meanwhile, notched up a 2-0 win against NorthEast United FC, with Dejan Drazic and Mohammad Yasir on the scoresheet.

Ahead of the high-stakes match, Jamshedpur head coach Owen Coyle acknowledged the challenge ahead while expressing confidence in his side. “FC Goa are a very good side. Manolo (Marquez) is a good friend of mine, an outstanding manager. They have invested heavily in their squad. If you look through their domestic players, they are all Indian internationals,” he said.

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Marquez too stated his belief in the Gaurs, especially their strong Indian core. “We are very satisfied with our team. We are very proud of the players,” he said. “Most of our squad is Indian players, and they are competing very, very well against all the teams. We only lost one game. Most of the teams that are at the top of the table have six foreigners. We are competing very well, practically all the season with two foreigners.”

Jamshedpur FC Vs FC Goa, ISL 2025-26: Starting XIs

Jamshedpur FC Vs FC Goa, ISL 2025-26: Head-To-Head Record

FC Goa hold the historical advantage in this fixture. In 16 previous face-offs, they have claimed eight wins as against Jamshedpur’s six, with two matches ending in draws. The most recent clash, however, went Jamshedpur’s way, as they secured a 3-1 victory in February 2025.

Jamshedpur FC Vs FC Goa, ISL 2025-26: Live Streaming Info

Q

When will the Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2025-26 match be played?

A

The Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2025-26 match will be played on Friday, May 1, 2026 at 7:30pm IST.

Q

Where will the Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2025-26 match be played?

A

The Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

Q

Where will the Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

A

The Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2025-26 match will be streamed live on FanCode and broadcast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.

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