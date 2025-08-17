Newcastle United: Jacob Ramsey Ready To Make His Mark After Completing NUFC Transfer

Jacob Ramsey signs from Aston Villa
The Magpies recently drew 0-0 to Villa in the Premier League
The Magpies signed the Englishman on a five-year contract
Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa in a reported deal worth up to £43m.
Signing a five-year contract with Eddie Howe's side, Ramsey arrives having made 166 appearances across all competitions for Villa, scoring 17 goals.
The 24-year-old also made his bow in the Champions League last term, making 10 appearances in Europe's showpiece club competition.
Internationally, Ramsey has represented England at youth level and was part of the squad that lifted the UEFA Under-21 European Championship in 2023, playing alongside new club team-mate Anthony Gordon.
Ramsey is the Magpies' fourth senior signing in what has been a testing summer for the club in the transfer market, having missed out on several targets, including Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike.
Speaking to Newcastle's website, Ramsey said: "I'm over the moon to be here. The last few days have been a whirlwind, but I couldn't be more excited to get going.
"This is a massive step in my career, and once I knew the manager wanted me, the decision was really easy to make. His record of improving players and helping them reach international level says it all.
"Newcastle's energy, intensity and the passion of the fans always made it difficult playing against them, but I feel my style will suit the team perfectly. I'm looking forward to being part of it now."
Ramsey, who made 29 appearances in the Premier League last season and chipped in with four goal involvements, will wear the number 41 shirt.
Discussing his new signing, head coach Howe added: "We're delighted to bring Jacob in. He offers qualities that will add something new to our squad.
"He's still young and eager to develop further, but already he has considerable Premier League experience.
"His ability to play in different roles, carry the ball forward and be direct in attack makes him a real asset. He also impressed in the Champions League last season, and we're confident he'll make a big impact here."
The signing comes after Ramsey was absent from Villa's 0-0 draw with Newcastle in their first game of the 2025-26 Premier League season on Saturday.