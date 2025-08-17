Newcastle United: Jacob Ramsey Ready To Make His Mark After Completing NUFC Transfer

Ramsey is the Magpies' fourth senior signing in what has been a testing summer for the club in the transfer market, having missed out on several targets, including Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jacob-Ramsey
Jacob Ramsey signs for Newcastle
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jacob Ramsey signs from Aston Villa

  • The Magpies recently drew 0-0 to Villa in the Premier League

  • The Magpies signed the Englishman on a five-year contract

Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa in a reported deal worth up to £43m.

Signing a five-year contract with Eddie Howe's side, Ramsey arrives having made 166 appearances across all competitions for Villa, scoring 17 goals.

The 24-year-old also made his bow in the Champions League last term, making 10 appearances in Europe's showpiece club competition.

Internationally, Ramsey has represented England at youth level and was part of the squad that lifted the UEFA Under-21 European Championship in 2023, playing alongside new club team-mate Anthony Gordon.

Ezri Konsa was sent off against Newcastle - null
Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle United, Premier League: Spoils Shared As Konsa Sees Red In Season Opener

BY Stats Perform

Ramsey is the Magpies' fourth senior signing in what has been a testing summer for the club in the transfer market, having missed out on several targets, including Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike.

Speaking to Newcastle's website, Ramsey said: "I'm over the moon to be here. The last few days have been a whirlwind, but I couldn't be more excited to get going.

"This is a massive step in my career, and once I knew the manager wanted me, the decision was really easy to make. His record of improving players and helping them reach international level says it all.

"Newcastle's energy, intensity and the passion of the fans always made it difficult playing against them, but I feel my style will suit the team perfectly. I'm looking forward to being part of it now."

Ramsey, who made 29 appearances in the Premier League last season and chipped in with four goal involvements, will wear the number 41 shirt.

Discussing his new signing, head coach Howe added: "We're delighted to bring Jacob in. He offers qualities that will add something new to our squad.

"He's still young and eager to develop further, but already he has considerable Premier League experience.

"His ability to play in different roles, carry the ball forward and be direct in attack makes him a real asset. He also impressed in the Champions League last season, and we're confident he'll make a big impact here."

The signing comes after Ramsey was absent from Villa's 0-0 draw with Newcastle in their first game of the 2025-26 Premier League season on Saturday.  

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC- BJP Of A 'Vote Chori Partnership'

  5. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  5. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks