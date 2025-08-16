Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle United, Premier League: Spoils Shared As Konsa Sees Red In Season Opener

Konsa’s 66th-minute dismissal for a last-man foul on Anthony Gordon came after a glut of first-half opportunities passed Newcastle by, with Anthony Elanga passing up the best of those

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ezri-Konsa
Ezri Konsa was sent off against Newcastle
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ezri Konsa was sent off for pulling down Anthony Gordon

  • Villa shared the spoils with Newcastle

  • Premier League underway with Liverpool starting off with a win

Striker-less Newcastle United endured a frustrating opening game of their 2025-26 Premier League campaign as they drew 0-0 with 10-man Aston Villa.

Shorn of wantaway star attacker Alexander Isak, Newcastle had the better of the chances at Villa Park, where Ezri Konsa was sent off for the hosts.

Konsa’s 66th-minute dismissal for a last-man foul on Anthony Gordon came after a glut of first-half opportunities passed Newcastle by, with Anthony Elanga passing up the best of those.

Elanga, a big-money arrival from Nottingham Forest this summer, shot at Marco Bizot when put through on goal in the third minute.

Alexander Isak trains on his own at Newcastle - null
Aston Villa Vs Newcastle United: Alexander Isak Saga Has United NUFC Squad, Says Eddie Howe

BY Stats Perform

Harvey Barnes had the best of the chances following Konsa's red card, with Matty Cash making a brave block to deny the winger.

Newcastle, though, will surely wonder what may have been with Isak available, as they finished with an expected goals (xG) value of 1.47 to Villa's 0.13.

Data Debrief: Villa survive after Konsa slip-up

It was poor defending from Konsa in the build-up to the red card, as he got caught the wrong side of Gordon and had little choice but to haul his England team-mate back. The centre-back has now been sent off three times in the Premier League since the start of the 2021-22 season, which is more than any other player in the competition in that time.

Villa, though, held firm. They are unbeaten in their last 19 home matches in the Premier League (W11 D8) – it is their longest such run on home soil in the competition. 

Newcastle, meanwhile, have failed to win any of their last six Premier League games without Isak (D4 L2), failing to score in each of their last four, despite accumulating 75 shots and 9.4 xG across those matches.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  4. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  5. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  2. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son