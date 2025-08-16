Ezri Konsa was sent off for pulling down Anthony Gordon
Villa shared the spoils with Newcastle
Premier League underway with Liverpool starting off with a win
Striker-less Newcastle United endured a frustrating opening game of their 2025-26 Premier League campaign as they drew 0-0 with 10-man Aston Villa.
Shorn of wantaway star attacker Alexander Isak, Newcastle had the better of the chances at Villa Park, where Ezri Konsa was sent off for the hosts.
Konsa’s 66th-minute dismissal for a last-man foul on Anthony Gordon came after a glut of first-half opportunities passed Newcastle by, with Anthony Elanga passing up the best of those.
Elanga, a big-money arrival from Nottingham Forest this summer, shot at Marco Bizot when put through on goal in the third minute.
Harvey Barnes had the best of the chances following Konsa's red card, with Matty Cash making a brave block to deny the winger.
Newcastle, though, will surely wonder what may have been with Isak available, as they finished with an expected goals (xG) value of 1.47 to Villa's 0.13.
Data Debrief: Villa survive after Konsa slip-up
It was poor defending from Konsa in the build-up to the red card, as he got caught the wrong side of Gordon and had little choice but to haul his England team-mate back. The centre-back has now been sent off three times in the Premier League since the start of the 2021-22 season, which is more than any other player in the competition in that time.
Villa, though, held firm. They are unbeaten in their last 19 home matches in the Premier League (W11 D8) – it is their longest such run on home soil in the competition.
Newcastle, meanwhile, have failed to win any of their last six Premier League games without Isak (D4 L2), failing to score in each of their last four, despite accumulating 75 shots and 9.4 xG across those matches.