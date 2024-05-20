Jack Grealish Reveals Off-pitch Struggles, Hails Supportive Pep Guardiola

Jack Grealish has revealed he struggled away from the pitch this season, thanking Pep Guardiola for his support after Manchester City retained their Premier League title. (More Football News)
City clinched an unprecedented fourth straight title on Sunday, finishing two points clear of Arsenal at the summit as Phil Foden scored twice in a 3-1 win over West Ham.
Guardiola has now joined Alex Ferguson (13), George Ramsay and Bob Paisley (six each) as one of four managers with at least six English top-flight titles.
Grealish has been present for the last three of those triumphs, though his form in 2023-24 was down on a bright 2022-23 campaign, when he scored five goals and added seven assists in 28 league matches.
The England international only registered four Premier League goal involvements (three goals, one assist) this term, being limited to just 10 starts by fitness issues and poor form.
Speaking to Sky Sports after Sunday's trophy presentation, Grealish said of Guardiola: "He's an unbelievable guy.
"I've had times this season that I've struggled off the pitch, I don't mind saying that, and he's been there for me so much.
"He's a brilliant manager on the pitch but behind closed doors and in his office, he's helped me too.
"I'm so proud of some of these guys and happy for them. People like [Mateo] Kovacic, what a brilliant guy.
"He's played every minute in the last few weeks and then today he doesn't, and he took it so well. I'm so proud."
Reflecting on his own performances, Grealish added: "I don't feel like I've performed well this season at all. I performed better this year than my first year.
"That first year I just wanted to win no matter what. Last year I played more, and this season has been stop-start. I played well in points.
"My standards are high so I feel like I could've played more in some games. I wanted to play as much as I could like last season.
"We have so many good players here so it's difficult. There's no team in the world that rotates like this team does but that's the beauty of it."