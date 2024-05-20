Football

Jack Grealish Reveals Off-pitch Struggles, Hails Supportive Pep Guardiola

The England international only registered four Premier League goal involvements (three goals, one assist) this term, being limited to just 10 starts by fitness issues and poor form

Jack Grealish celebrates Manchester City's latest title triumph.
info_icon

Jack Grealish has revealed he struggled away from the pitch this season, thanking Pep Guardiola for his support after Manchester City retained their Premier League title. (More Football News)

City clinched an unprecedented fourth straight title on Sunday, finishing two points clear of Arsenal at the summit as Phil Foden scored twice in a 3-1 win over West Ham.

Guardiola has now joined Alex Ferguson (13), George Ramsay and Bob Paisley (six each) as one of four managers with at least six English top-flight titles.

Grealish has been present for the last three of those triumphs, though his form in 2023-24 was down on a bright 2022-23 campaign, when he scored five goals and added seven assists in 28 league matches.

The England international only registered four Premier League goal involvements (three goals, one assist) this term, being limited to just 10 starts by fitness issues and poor form.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Sunday's trophy presentation, Grealish said of Guardiola: "He's an unbelievable guy. 

"I've had times this season that I've struggled off the pitch, I don't mind saying that, and he's been there for me so much. 

"He's a brilliant manager on the pitch but behind closed doors and in his office, he's helped me too.

"I'm so proud of some of these guys and happy for them. People like [Mateo] Kovacic, what a brilliant guy.

"He's played every minute in the last few weeks and then today he doesn't, and he took it so well. I'm so proud."

Reflecting on his own performances, Grealish added: "I don't feel like I've performed well this season at all. I performed better this year than my first year. 

"That first year I just wanted to win no matter what. Last year I played more, and this season has been stop-start. I played well in points.

"My standards are high so I feel like I could've played more in some games. I wanted to play as much as I could like last season. 

"We have so many good players here so it's difficult. There's no team in the world that rotates like this team does but that's the beauty of it."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Express Flight Passengers Recall Harrowing Moments After Engine Fire In Bengaluru
  2. 50 More Cameras To Be Installed To Track Tiger On Prowl Near Villages in MP’s Raisen District
  3. In Pics: From Karnataka Ground Zero
  4. Uttar Pradesh's Emerging Dalit Leaders Look To Reshape State Politics
  5. Outlook News Wrap May 19: AAP Holds Protest Against BJP, Floods In Afghanistan Kill 47, Read Review Of Baahubali: Crown Of Blood And More
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Sean Diddy Combs Apologizes For Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Cassie In 2016 Hotel Video: Latest Developments
  2. 'Gullak' Season Four To Premiere On June 7
  3. Singer Monali Thakur's Mother Dies
  4. Sanjay Bishnoi Of 'Delhi Crime' Fame Shares Cannes Experience After 'Santosh' Screening
  5. Taylor Swift Broke A Record At Her First-Ever Eras Tour Concert In Stockholm, Here's What It Is
Sports News
  1. IPL 2024: Royals Miss Top-Two Chance After Washout Against Leaders Knight Riders
  2. Alexander Zverev Sees Off Nicolas Jarry To Claim Second Italian Open Crown
  3. Mauricio Pochettino: Chelsea Reaching Europe 'The First Step' To Bigger Things
  4. Liverpool 'Cannot Thank Jurgen Klopp Enough', Says Andy Robertson
  5. Jack Grealish Reveals Off-pitch Struggles, Hails Supportive Pep Guardiola
World News
  1. Texas: 'Gathering Of The Kyles' Fail To Break World Record Despite 706 Turnout In Kyle
  2. Watch | Sean Diddy Combs Apologizes For Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Cassie In 2016 Hotel Video: Latest Developments
  3. Who Is Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian President Whose Chopper Crashed Today
  4. Taylor Swift Broke A Record At Her First-Ever Eras Tour Concert In Stockholm, Here's What It Is
  5. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Mounting Allegations Amid Newly Surfaced Assault Video: A Timeline Of Events
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup