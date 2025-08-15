Everton FC: David Moyes Backs Jack Grealish To Thrive During Loan Spell

Jack Grealish signed on-loan from Man City at Everton
Grealish fell out of favour under Guardiola
Moyes feels Grealish can thrive at Everton
David Moyes believes Jack Grealish could gatecrash England's World Cup plans if he succeeds at Everton, highlighting his former loanee Jesse Lingard as an example to follow.
Grealish joined the Toffees on a season-long loan from Manchester City earlier this week, having been limited to just 17 Premier League starts across the last two seasons.
The former Aston Villa man, who joined City for a fee of £100m in 2021, lost his place in the England setup due to his lack of game time.
He was omitted from the Three Lions squad for Euro 2024, and though Lee Carsley recalled him for three Nations League fixtures last year, he has yet to feature in a squad under Thomas Tuchel.
But Moyes hopes a successful stint at Hill Dickinson Stadium could help Grealish return to the international stage, just as Lingard did under the Scot's watch in 2021.
Lingard joined Moyes' West Ham on loan in January 2021 and registered nine goals and four assists in the Premier League before the end of the season.
Lingard only scored more Premier League goals (11) under Jose Mourinho than he did under Moyes. He played under Mourinho 71 times, and under Moyes a mere 16 times.
That form led to Lingard being recalled to the England squad, making eight more appearances for the Three Lions after missing out on their Euro 2020 squad.
Asked about Grealish's arrival ahead of Everton's Premier League opener at Leeds United next week, Moyes said: "He looks the same – big calves!
"I think Jack can play in several positions. My aim is to get Jack into a creative position where he can score and assist goals.
"It is a big challenge for Jack, and I am looking forward to seeing how he responds to it. The best one I can think of is when I brought Jesse Lingard to West Ham.
"He was probably not expected to be too successful, and maybe a little bit worn down, but he scored something around 10 goals and got himself back in the England team.
"If Jack can do a bit of the Jesse Lingard, it will be a great story. It is a World Cup year and he is in good enough shape. I just need to get him enough time."
Asked if Grealish will make his debut at Elland Road, Moyes responded: "You will have to turn up on Monday!"
Moyes has won seven of his 10 Premier League games against Leeds (two draws, one defeat). Of the sides he has faced at least 10 times, only against Sunderland (71%) does he have a higher win rate than against Leeds (70%).