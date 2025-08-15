Everton FC: David Moyes Backs Jack Grealish To Thrive During Loan Spell

The former Aston Villa man, who joined City for a fee of £100m in 2021, lost his place in the England setup due to his lack of game time

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jack-Grealish
Jack Grealish struggled for gametime near the end of his spell with Manchester City
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jack Grealish signed on-loan from Man City at Everton

  • Grealish fell out of favour under Guardiola

  • Moyes feels Grealish can thrive at Everton

David Moyes believes Jack Grealish could gatecrash England's World Cup plans if he succeeds at Everton, highlighting his former loanee Jesse Lingard as an example to follow.

Grealish joined the Toffees on a season-long loan from Manchester City earlier this week, having been limited to just 17 Premier League starts across the last two seasons.

The former Aston Villa man, who joined City for a fee of £100m in 2021, lost his place in the England setup due to his lack of game time.

He was omitted from the Three Lions squad for Euro 2024, and though Lee Carsley recalled him for three Nations League fixtures last year, he has yet to feature in a squad under Thomas Tuchel.

Jack Grealish has joined Everton on loan - null
Premier League: Everton Complete Jack Grealish Signing On Season-long Loan From Manchester City

BY Stats Perform

But Moyes hopes a successful stint at Hill Dickinson Stadium could help Grealish return to the international stage, just as Lingard did under the Scot's watch in 2021.

Lingard joined Moyes' West Ham on loan in January 2021 and registered nine goals and four assists in the Premier League before the end of the season. 

Lingard only scored more Premier League goals (11) under Jose Mourinho than he did under Moyes. He played under Mourinho 71 times, and under Moyes a mere 16 times.

That form led to Lingard being recalled to the England squad, making eight more appearances for the Three Lions after missing out on their Euro 2020 squad.

Asked about Grealish's arrival ahead of Everton's Premier League opener at Leeds United next week, Moyes said: "He looks the same – big calves! 

"I think Jack can play in several positions. My aim is to get Jack into a creative position where he can score and assist goals.

"It is a big challenge for Jack, and I am looking forward to seeing how he responds to it. The best one I can think of is when I brought Jesse Lingard to West Ham. 

"He was probably not expected to be too successful, and maybe a little bit worn down, but he scored something around 10 goals and got himself back in the England team.

"If Jack can do a bit of the Jesse Lingard, it will be a great story. It is a World Cup year and he is in good enough shape. I just need to get him enough time."

Asked if Grealish will make his debut at Elland Road, Moyes responded: "You will have to turn up on Monday!"

Moyes has won seven of his 10 Premier League games against Leeds (two draws, one defeat). Of the sides he has faced at least 10 times, only against Sunderland (71%) does he have a higher win rate than against Leeds (70%).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  4. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  5. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son