Premier League: Everton Complete Jack Grealish Signing On Season-long Loan From Manchester City

Jack Grealish has left Manchester City to join Everton on a season-long loan deal.
Grealish, who made 157 appearances under Pep Guardiola across all competitions, bolsters the Toffees' attacking options for the 2025-26 season.
The England international has fallen out of favour at City and was left out of their Club World Cup squad for the tournament in the United States.
He was also left on the bench for their FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace in May, as well as being omitted from the travelling party for their final Premier League match last season.
But the 29-year-old will now get the chance to kick-start his career under David Moyes.
"I'm over the moon to have signed for Everton," said Grealish.
"It's massive for me, honestly. This is a great club, with great fans. As soon as I spoke to the manager, I knew there was only one place that I wanted to go.
"On social media, I've been flooded with messages from Everton supporters, so there's that side of it as well and that's another reason why I chose Everton."
Grealish joined City from Aston Villa in a £100m deal in 2021.
He enjoyed his most productive campaign in 2022-23, registering five goals and 11 assists as City won the treble.
But he failed to recapture that form, starting just 17 times in the Premier League over the last two seasons, and played just 715 minutes in the top flight in 2024-25.
Grealish becomes Everton's sixth arrival this summer, with the Toffees completing deals for Thierno Barry, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Carlos Alcaraz, Adam Aznou and Mark Travers.
"We welcome Jack to Everton, and we’re very pleased to have him on board," said Moyes.
"We’re getting him at a good time because he’s experienced, he understands the Premier League, and we’re all fully aware of the levels he’s capable of performing to. I know Jack’s ambition is to get back into the England squad so hopefully we can help him achieve that over the course of the season.
"We’re all looking forward to working with him and providing a platform for him to show the best version of himself."
Grealish's first outing for his new team could come at Elland Road on August 18, with Everton kicking off their Premier League campaign against newly promoted Leeds United.