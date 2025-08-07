Manchester City News: Phil Foden Desperate To Rediscover His 'Level' For The Cityzens

The England international will be expected to fill a sizeable void left by De Bruyne, who joined Napoli on a free transfer after 10 years with Man City

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Phil-Foden
Phil Foden is keen to deliver for Manchester City after a difficult 2024-25 season
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Foden will have huge boots to fill since De Bruyne's departure

  • Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki provide competition

  • Foden struggled last season, contributing just 10 goals across all comps

Phil Foden is desperate to rediscover his "level" for Manchester City, but says he has no interest in replicating Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgian's exit.

The England international will be expected to fill a sizeable void left by De Bruyne, who joined Napoli on a free transfer after 10 years with Man City.

Foden struggled last season, contributing just 10 goals across all competitions, his lowest tally for City since the 2019-20 season when he started just 18 games (eight goals).

The 25-year-old wants to make amends ahead of the 2025-26 season, which starts for City on August 16 when they travel to Wolves.

"I want to get back to my level, I just have to put the work in in training and believe in myself," he said in an interview with the club's official media channels.

Pep Guardiola during an open training session - null
Premier League: Pep Guardiola Not Expecting 'Red Carpet' Treatment For Manchester City

BY Stats Perform

"I think after last season, we needed to add to the squad and bring in fresh legs. The new additions have done really well, they’ve settled in really quickly and they’re here to help us.

"We can all see the quality of them from the [FIFA] Club World Cup and what they bring to the team so we’ve got a bigger squad at the moment but I think it was needed.

"I’m just looking forward to the season and linking up with players that I like to play with and enjoying it really."

Indeed, Foden will be joined by a host of new faces as Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki look to make an impression, as well as the defensive additions of Rayan Ait-Nouri and goalkeeper James Trafford.

Reijnders and Cherki will be expected to provide competition in attack for Foden, who also added just five assists in all competitions last season for City, his lowest mark since 2018-19 (two).

Pep Guardiola will run the rule over Foden's best position, as well as how Cherki and Reijnders slot in behind talisman Erling Haaland, when the Premier League returns.

"I'm not sure where the manager sees me this year, I can play in multiple different positions but we all know that my favourite position is inside, in the pockets," he added.

"Let’s see what happens. I’m not here to replicate what Kev did because we all know how good he was and what he did for the club.

"It’s just about trying my best and getting to the level I set when I won Player of the Year; I want to get back to that."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance