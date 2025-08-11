ITBP Vs Bodoland FC LIVE Streaming, Durand Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Group D Fixture On TV & Online?

ITBP FT to face Bodoland FC in Group D clash
Bodoland has qualified to knockouts from Group D
Check where you can watch the ITBP FT Vs Bodoland FC match live
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Football team will lock horns against Bodoland FC for a spot in the quarterfinals at the SAI stadium in Kokrajhar on Tuesday, August 12. As of now, Group D sees Bodoland lead the points table with ITBP and Punjab level on points (4 points).
ITBP started off the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC but drew their match against Punjab FC (0-0). The Shers too registered a 2-1 over Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC and drew their match against ITBP.
As for Bodoland FC, their two wins out of two has made them table-toppers in Group D and another victory over ITBP could earn them a spot in the quarterfinals.
ITBP FT Vs Bodoland FC, Durand Cup 2025: Live Streaming
When to watch ITBP FT Vs Bodoland FC, Durand Cup 2025 match?
The ITBP FT Vs Bodoland FC, Group D match will be played on Tuesday, August 12 at 7 PM IST.
Where to watch ITBP FT Vs Bodoland FC, Durand Cup 2025 match?
The ITBP FT Vs Bodoland FC, Durand Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.